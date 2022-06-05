DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2022

Govt orders polio risk assessment after resurgence of cases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 5, 2022 10:40am

ISLAMABAD: After resurgence of polio cases, Federal Health Secretary Dr Mohammad Fakhre Alam on Saturday directed to do risk assessment across Pakistan on the basis of current epidemiological data.

He was chairing a meeting attended by the Pakistan Polio Programme leadership to discuss the state of polio eradication efforts in the country.

He took charge of his responsibilities as health secretary on Thursday and called a meeting on polio within two days.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health Dr Rana Safdar and National Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig.

The health secretary discussed the current strategies and the way forward to overcome the persistent challenges to polio eradication.

“The resurgence of cases is a national emergency and risk assessment will be done again across Pakistan on the basis of current epidemiological data. We must consistently work on ways to strategise better and ensure that every last child receives the life-saving polio vaccine,” said Dr Mohammad Fakhre Alam.

“Eight have so far been reported from Mir Ali and Miranshah of North Waziristan, while all southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa remain at high-risk,” Dr Shahzad Baig said in his briefing to the Health Secretary, adding that the programme was vaccinating at all transit points to mitigate the risk of wild poliovirus transmission to other parts of the country.

“Parents and caregivers who refuse vaccination for their children are putting them at risk of lifelong disabilities,” the health secretary emphasised.

“Every child has a right to a safe and healthy life,” he added.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two polio-endemic countries left in the world. Both countries synchronised nationwide immunisation campaigns between May 23 and 27, vaccinating nearly 50 million children under the age of five on both sides of the border.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saving Earth
05 Jun, 2022

Saving Earth

FIFTY years ago today, countries worried by the pressing environmental concerns faced by a planet they shared, came...
Excellent cricket
05 Jun, 2022

Excellent cricket

ON the back of a disastrous World Cup campaign, the Twenty20 and One-Day International series wins against Sri Lanka...
Karachi fire
Updated 05 Jun, 2022

Karachi fire

An investigation team needs to determine why a superstore was allowed to turn a residential building’s basement.
Moody’s downgrade
Updated 04 Jun, 2022

Moody’s downgrade

The rating agency is reasonable in expecting that the government cannot deliver stability in its short tenure.
Water shortages
04 Jun, 2022

Water shortages

THIS summer has unpredictably turned out to be the driest in most parts of the country in many decades. No wonder...
Palestine killings
04 Jun, 2022

Palestine killings

THE murder of four Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories by Israeli forces over a period of two days...