Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Two soldiers, children injured in Waziristan suicide blast

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 10:01am
— Dawn
— Dawn

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two security personnel and as many children sustained injuries when a suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpost in the Razmak subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Officials said that the vehicle was parked near a checkpost in the Dosali area when the suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed his two-wheeler into it. As a result, two security personnel were injured. Two children playing nearby also suffered injuries in the incident.

The injured security men, identified as Naik Banaras and Sepoy Munsif Khan, and the children were shifted to a hospital in the area.

The security forces launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022

Tajammal
May 31, 2022 10:25am
Where are our Generals? They are busy in politics.
