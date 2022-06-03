DAWN.COM Logo

Shangla to get full-fledged university: CM

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published June 3, 2022 - Updated June 3, 2022 09:40am

SHANGLA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said here on Thursday that he had approved two mega projects for Shangla in the provincial cabinet meeting, which included a full-fledged University of Shangla and giving subdivision status to Kana tehsil.

The chief minister said this while addressing a public meeting in Bisham here.

He said that the people of Shangla had shown their strong reaction against the ‘corrupt people’ in the recently-held local government elections and voted in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidates.

He said after defeat of PML-N candidates at home constituencies in Shangla in the local government polls that person (Amir Muqam) fled to Swat where he was making hollow promises with the people. He claimed that Swat people would also reject his politics.

The chief minister said that Mr Muqam was responsible for backwardness of Shangla.

He said the longstanding Kana tehsil people’s demand for its upgradation to subdivision had been approved. He said his government would provide more funds for development of this valley. He thanked provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, people of Kohistan and other areas who came to the public meeting of Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2022

