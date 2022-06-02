Govt to use FC as ‘riot force’ in capital

ISLAMABAD: The government will deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) as an anti-riot force to help Islamabad police maintain law and order as the government looks to block PTI’s next long march on the capital with full force.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday to enhance the operational capacity of the Islamabad police and FC.

Sources said the FC personnel would be trained on the lines of Turkish riot police and would also be equipped anti-riot kits, also known as ‘Robocop” suits.

It was decided that the capital police and FC would be provided with more financial and technical resources along with legal support to maintain law and order in the city. Besides, FC’s salary, allowances and the martyrs’ package would be brought on a par with Khyber Pa­­khtunkhwa police, the interior minister said, adding that it would be implemented in the next fiscal year.

Mr Sanaullah said rioters would not be allowed to enter the capital under any circumstances. Strict action would be taken against those who took the law into their hands, he said.

The FC is a federal paramilitary force whose troops are largely drawn from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sources told Dawn that over 30 FC platoons, each comprising 43 officials, are stationed in the capital and act as security aid to the capital police and administration, they added.

As a practice, a request was made to the interior ministry for the assistance of the FC, the sources said, adding that in the capital, they were deployed at Diplomatic Enclave, embassies and foreign missions, besides guarding some ministers as well.

The FC is also deployed around the Bani Gala house and as a backup force to quell protests in the capital, sources said.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2022