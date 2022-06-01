DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2022

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi summoned in Indian money laundering probe

Reuters Published June 1, 2022 - Updated June 1, 2022 04:42pm
A file photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. — Reuters/File
A file photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. — Reuters/File

India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday.

The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year-old complaint by a lawmaker of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, the party said.

The lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

“A disgusting and cowardly conspiracy is being hatched against the leadership of the Indian National Congress to mislead the country,” the Congress party said in a statement that condemned the notice sent to the Gandhis.

“The entire party and every worker will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and we will fight and win this attack on the country's democracy.”

The assets in question had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather.

For his part, Swamy welcomed the action by the enforcement directorate and said he hoped they would be jailed, adding on Twitter, “From bail to jail as soon as possible.”

An enforcement directorate spokesperson declined to comment. It was not immediately clear why the agency was acting now.

Congress ruled for decades after its founders led India to independence in 1947 from British colonial rule. But its fortunes have declined precipitously since the BJP easily defeated it in the general elections of 2014 and 2019.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SAM88
Jun 01, 2022 04:40pm
No one is above the law. Good move, even if one does not support BJP.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 01, 2022 04:43pm
This is what aal three generations of Nehru Gandhis have done wealth control, shell companies, fund diversion in the name of political and charitable trusts enjoying tax free wealth creation and money hoarding
Reply Recommend 0
Dhinchack
Jun 01, 2022 04:49pm
High time the high & mighty are questioned bout their ill gotten wealth. Good Step in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 01, 2022 04:57pm
Political victimization!
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Jun 01, 2022 05:09pm
Good news.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 01, 2022 05:13pm
What else could be expected of world's top false, feign, sham, shame, frail, feint, feeble, futile and fake democracy called Republic of India under the aegis of racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased Modi in the company of his fascist, cunning, corrupt, cruel, crooked, crafty, crazy and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies, bent upon eliminating all opposition parities and annihilating the entire minority populations in the country akin to Hitler's Nazi party in Germany during WW II ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jun 01, 2022 05:14pm
Dynasties need to learn lessons whenever and wherever they are!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Jun 01, 2022 05:14pm
One of the richest indian family with no income source
Reply Recommend 0
Sunder
Jun 01, 2022 05:17pm
No one is above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jun 01, 2022 05:21pm
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are the Bhuttos and Sharifs of India. It's time that they be brought to justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Junego
Jun 01, 2022 05:26pm
This fake Gandhi rogue family deserves jail term for life.
Reply Recommend 0
LG
Jun 01, 2022 05:29pm
Nobody is above the law.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.
31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...