Jazlan murder: Karachi court remands 2 suspects in police custody till June 2

A local Karachi court on Monday remanded two suspects in police custody for interrogation regarding the murder of youth Jazlan Faisal over a petty dispute in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) last week.

Police on Thursday launched an investigation into the murder of the 19-year-old, who was shot dead and his 20-year-old-friend Shah Mir Ali, who was wounded, allegedly by some other youths after an on-road scuffle upon the victims' objection to their reckless late-night bike-riding the previous night.

A case was lodged under Sections 34 (common intention), 302 (premeditated murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of the victim’s paternal uncle, Arif Sabir. Later, the police also incorporated Sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

The police subsequently arrested brothers Mohammed Irfan and Mohammed Hasnain. Two other suspects — Inshal and Mohammed Ihsan alias Ahsan, who is a brother of the two detained suspects — are still absconding. Mohammed Faiz, the father of the three suspects. was also detained for questioning.

The investigating officer (IO) today produced Hasnain and Faiz before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim to seek their physical custody for interrogation.

The IO stated that Hasnain had allegedly had a quarrel with Faisal — a student of the Institute of Cost and Management Accounts (ICMA) — upon being asked to stop driving recklessly in the vicinity of Bahria Town, following which he and his friends chased Faisal's car and opened fire near the ‘Eiffel Tower' inside the housing scheme.

He further stated that Hasnain was required to be interrogated in order to track down the suspects still at large. He added that raids were being conducted at their residences but no further arrests could be made so far.

The IO said that the suspect’s father, who had lent his licensed weapon (a pistol) to his son and which was allegedly used in the offence, was also required to be interrogated for the offence of abetment.

Therefore, he requested the judge to grant 14-day physical remand of both the suspects in police custody for interrogation and completion of the investigation and other legal formalities.

On the other hand, the suspects’ defence counsel vehemently opposed the IO’s request for remand.

The defence counsel produced Hasnain's birth certificate and argued that he could not be remanded in police custody since he was a juvenile. They pleaded that Hasnain be remanded in judicial custody.

However, the IO disputed the defence counsel and said that Hasnain's age was 17, according to the birth certificate available with the police.

The magistrate rejected the defence counsel’s plea and remanded the father-son duo in police custody till June 2.

He directed the IO to produce them on the next date along with an investigation report.

Coming down hard on the IO for failing to recover the weapon used in the offence, the magistrate directed him to accomplish the task at the earliest. The IO was also told to ensure the arrest of the remaining suspects and produce them before the court in the next hearing.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited Jazlan's family today and extended his condolences. He assured them of the Sindh government's complete cooperation in the case.