Another suspect held in Jazlan murder case

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested one more suspect nominated in the murder case of 19-year-old student Jazlan Faisal, who was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali was wounded allegedly by some youths after a scuffle.

The victims had raised objections to the suspects’ reckless late-night bike-riding in Bahria Town Karachi on Wednesday.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Arab Mahar confirmed that suspect Mohammed Irfan had been arrested. His brother Mohammed Hasnain had already been arrested, he said.

Two other suspects — Inshal and Mohammed Ihsan alias Ahsan, who is also a brother of two held suspects — are still absconding.

Two youths nominated in FIR are still at large

The SSP said that the held suspects’ father, Mohammed Faiz, was also detained for questioning.

However, victim’s paternal uncle Imran Aslam Khan, who was briefed by investigators, said that the father was detained as his son used his licensed pistol.

Mr Aslam said that the suspects’ father had ‘promised’ to hand over the pistol to the investigators, but he was reluctant to do so.

Moreover, the father had made ‘commitment’ with the police that he would hand over the custody of his sons but he was also not fulfilling it.

Mr Aslam added that the suspects were ‘influential’ and supported by political and other powerful quarters.

He said Jazlan was an orphan child as his father, who was a blind schoolteacher, had died under mysterious circumstances in Karachi in 2012. Jazlan’s elder sister lived in Australia. He was doing the chartered accountancy course when he was killed, he added.

Meanwhile, friends of Jazlan staged a protest demonstration outside Expo Centre, Karachi, on Sunday evening.

A large number of students, including females, attended the protest. They were holding Jazlan’s portraits and placards inscribed with various demands.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2022