Today's Paper | May 23, 2024

High courts moved against Pemra gag order on TV reporting of court proceedings

Rana Bilal | Umer Burney Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 07:19pm

Three separate petitions were filed in the Lahore and Islamabad high courts on Thursday against a notification from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) barring the reporting and airing of content on sub-judice matters.

According to a notification issued by the ele­ctronic media regulator on Tuesday, television channels were directed to “refrain from airing tickers/headlines with regard to court proceedings and shall only report the written orders of court”.

However, where court proceedings were broadcast live, the proceedings may be reported, the notification had said.

It had also said that all satellite TV channel licences were directed to not air content, including commentary, opinions or suggestions, about the potential fate of sub-judice matters which could prejudice their determination by a court or tribunal could be aired.

The ban came amid strong remarks by Islamabad High Court (IHC) senior puisne judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani about the intelligence agencies and government officials in multiple court hearings on the case of a missing Kashmiri poet.

The remarks had prompted criticism from Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that such remarks from court proceedings should not make their way into the public domain.

He had said: “It would be good if whatever the decision is, is passed through a court order instead of such sensationalised news coming out which spreads more unrest.”

Pemra had subsequently barred reporting on court proceedings.

However, the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) had rejected the Pemra notification in a joint statement on Wednesday, saying that the gag order was against the independence of the courts.

“Pemra has no legal authority to prohibit the reporting of court proceedings,” the joint statement had said.

“Article 19 (freedom of expression) and 19A of the Constitution gives the right of access to information to the public,” the statement said, adding that the notification issued by Pemra was a “flagrant violation” of the Constitution.

Both associations had called for the withdrawal of the notification, warning that they would otherwise challenge it in court.

Today, two separate petitions were filed in the Lahore High Court and one by the PAS and IHCJA in the IHC against the Pemra notification.

The petitions mentioned as respondents the Pemra chairman and director general, the federal government through the secretaries for interior and law and parliamentary affairs.

The petitions in the LHC were fixed for hearing on Friday by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh. They were filed by Advocate Samra Malik herself and Hafiz Muhammad Zain Ul Abdin through Advocates Azhar Siddique and Khawaja hmad Tariq Rahim, respectively.

The petitions called for the Pemra notification to be suspended, set aside and declared illegal.

Meanwhile, the petition in the IHC also called for the Pemra notification to be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

“The impugned notifications cannot be considered an order, decision or determination of the authority because they are not the result of the deliberation process” as per the relevant Pemra rules, the plea argued.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...
Bulldozed bill
Updated 22 May, 2024

Bulldozed bill

Where once the party was championing the people and their voices, it is now devising new means to silence them.
Out of the abyss
22 May, 2024

Out of the abyss

ENFORCED disappearances remain a persistent blight on fundamental human rights in the country. Recent exchanges...
Holding Israel accountable
22 May, 2024

Holding Israel accountable

ALTHOUGH the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor wants arrest warrants to be issued for Israel’s prime...