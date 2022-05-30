DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2022

Nepal says missing plane with 22 on board crashed

Reuters Published May 30, 2022 - Updated May 30, 2022 10:39am
A view of the crash site of a plane that went missing with 22 people on board in Nepal. — Photo courtesy Nepal Army spokesperson Twitter
A view of the crash site of a plane that went missing with 22 people on board in Nepal. — Photo courtesy Nepal Army spokesperson Twitter

Nepal's army said on Monday it had located the crash site of a plane that went missing with 22 people on board during cloudy weather on Sunday.

“Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site,” army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said on Twitter, posting a picture of the wreckage with the plane's tail number clearly visible and parts of the aircraft shown scattered on the edge of a mountain.

Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site, an airport official said.

“The search for others is continuing,” said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane, a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter operated by privately owned Tara Air, according to the airline and government officials.

The aircraft was on a 20-minute flight before losing contact with the control tower.

It had taken off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 125 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu, and was bound for Jomsom, about 80 km northwest of Pokhara, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft, with registration number 9N-AET, made its first flight in April 1979.

Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), said five helicopters were ready to help with the rescue process.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically located in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.

In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hmm
May 30, 2022 11:37am
Very sad
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...
Walking a tightrope
29 May, 2022

Walking a tightrope

The prime minister should be ready to take strict measures where necessary.
29 May, 2022

Twisted notions

THERE is a sickening sense of déjà vu about the crime and, even worse, the certainty that this will not be the ...
29 May, 2022

Hockey disappointment

IN the space of about two hours, the disappointment of a narrow 3-2 loss to Japan turned into sheer anguish for the...