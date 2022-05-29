Two women killed in Hub accident

KHUZDAR: Two women were killed and another person was injured when a water tanker hit them in the Eastern Bypass area of the industrial town of Hub on Saturday evening.

Police said the three were crossing the road when they were knocked down.

The victims were shifted to Jam Ghulam Qadir Government Hospital in Hub where the deceased women were identified as 30-year-old Samani, wife of Jaman, and 32-year-old Naseema, wife of Nazir.

The injured, 18-year-old Ali, was shifted to a hospital in Karachi.

The police handed over the bodies to the deceased’s families The tanker driver was arrested.

