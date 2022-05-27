DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2022

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Azadi March a drama to sabotage IMF talks

Kalbe Ali Published May 27, 2022 - Updated May 27, 2022 08:58am
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday termed “Haquiqi Azadi March” of the PTI a drama launched by former prime minister Imran Khan to sabotage the country’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“He only created a scene in the federal capital,” she said while talking to mediapersons outside Parliament House. “If he was serious in his talks, Mr Khan would not have abandoned his workers on the streets and gone to Banigala to rest in the cosy environment.”

She said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was working day and night to get the people out of the economic misery. “Yesterday, the whole nation saw the difference between destructive and constructive politics.”

Ms Aurangzeb, who is the spokesman for the government, said the PTI workers resorted to hooliganism by attacking police vehicles, damaged the green structure of the capital city, burned down decades-old trees and even killed police personnel.

Marriyum says people want politics of prosperity, not anarchy and destruction

“Imran Khan insulted the decision of the Supreme Court. He announced atop a container that no consensus had been reached regarding the venue of the march and even arrived at D-Chowk further violating the directives,” the minister added.

“He has given a six-day ultimatum to the government but in reality he is mourning his political failure,” she said, adding: “I assure you that he will never return because the people of Pakistan recognise his face.”

Ms Aurangzeb said the people of Pakistan knew these faces, as the PTI chief had tried the same in 2014 but gone back empty-handed.

“His so-called long march has failed miserably. When they approached D-Chowk, it was clear that there were only a few people left. The PTI leadership then decided to flee the scene.”

Replying to a question, she said people wanted the politics of development and prosperity, not politics of anarchy and destruction.

“The politics of agitation, riots, creating turmoil and presenting conspiracy theories has been rejected by the people of Pakistan,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

27 May, 2022

After the march

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan either ‘ran away’ from Islamabad or made a temporary, strategic retreat. It...
A tough decision
Updated 27 May, 2022

A tough decision

Decision to raise fuel prices will remove a major hitch of concluding a staff-level agreement with IMF.
27 May, 2022

Xinjiang files

QUESTIONS about the status of the Muslim Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region often arise, with...
Dark days
Updated 26 May, 2022

Dark days

The PTI, on its part, does not seem to have been prepared to face such a large deployment of state machinery.
26 May, 2022

No room for dissent

WHILE political turmoil roils the land, a number of incidents over the past few days have demonstrated that though...
26 May, 2022

Harassing passengers

REPORTS of the confiscation of personal items from passengers’ private luggage by customs officials at Karachi’s...