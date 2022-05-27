Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Azadi March a drama to sabotage IMF talks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday termed “Haquiqi Azadi March” of the PTI a drama launched by former prime minister Imran Khan to sabotage the country’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“He only created a scene in the federal capital,” she said while talking to mediapersons outside Parliament House. “If he was serious in his talks, Mr Khan would not have abandoned his workers on the streets and gone to Banigala to rest in the cosy environment.”

She said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was working day and night to get the people out of the economic misery. “Yesterday, the whole nation saw the difference between destructive and constructive politics.”

Ms Aurangzeb, who is the spokesman for the government, said the PTI workers resorted to hooliganism by attacking police vehicles, damaged the green structure of the capital city, burned down decades-old trees and even killed police personnel.

Marriyum says people want politics of prosperity, not anarchy and destruction

“Imran Khan insulted the decision of the Supreme Court. He announced atop a container that no consensus had been reached regarding the venue of the march and even arrived at D-Chowk further violating the directives,” the minister added.

“He has given a six-day ultimatum to the government but in reality he is mourning his political failure,” she said, adding: “I assure you that he will never return because the people of Pakistan recognise his face.”

Ms Aurangzeb said the people of Pakistan knew these faces, as the PTI chief had tried the same in 2014 but gone back empty-handed.

“His so-called long march has failed miserably. When they approached D-Chowk, it was clear that there were only a few people left. The PTI leadership then decided to flee the scene.”

Replying to a question, she said people wanted the politics of development and prosperity, not politics of anarchy and destruction.

“The politics of agitation, riots, creating turmoil and presenting conspiracy theories has been rejected by the people of Pakistan,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2022