PTI leaders, workers stage sit-in in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 09:14am

QUETTA: Workers and supporters of the PTI staged a protest sit-in in here on Wednesday amid tight security.

They gathered on the lawns of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and set up a protest sit-in camp to support the party’s march towards Islamabad.

Earlier, they marched through different roads of Quetta, raising slogans against the government and in support of PTI’s Islamabad march. Dr Munir Baloch, the Provincial President of PTI, along with other party leaders, led the march.

The party workers and supporters also reached Quetta from Chaman, Pishin, Loralai, Zhob, Ziarat and Qila Abdullah to join the march. “Our sit-in camp will continue until the government announced the election date,” Dr Baloch said. The local administration deployed heavy contingents of police, members of ATF and the Balochistan Constabulary to deal with any untoward situation.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2022

