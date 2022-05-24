Jirga asks TTP to extend truce for sustainable peace

PESHAWAR: A tribal jirga has demanded of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan to extend the month-long ceasefire with the government to enable the tribal elders to continue their efforts for restoration of sustainable peace in the country.

The demand was made by Qabaili Amn Jirga representatives, including Brig retired Syed Nazeer Mohmand, Malik Bismillah Khan and others, while addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club here on Monday.

They said that the TTP had already announced ceasefire till May 30, which had been widely appreciated by the peace-loving people.

“Tribal people are peace-loving and want the TTP and our government to play role for an end to the bloodshed in the region,” the tribal elders said and added they had already submitted proposals to the people in power for the purpose.

The Pakistani nation, they said wanted complete peace so they could live happily and earn their livelihood in a tranquil environment.

They said former Fata and Malakand division were badly affected due to the prolonged war on terror, adding the tribal peace body would take all the stakeholders on board to make the negotiations a success.

The elders also appealed to the Taliban government in Afghanistan to extend cooperation to the peace body for bringing the stakeholders on the negotiating table in order to bring an end to the bloodshed.

“We will also go to Afghanistan to hold meetings with the relevant people and seek their support in the process for restoration of unconditional peace,” they said.

The peace body, they said wanted the TTP to change the temporary ceasefire into a permanent peace agreement.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022