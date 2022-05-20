Defamation case registered against journalist Sami Ibrahim

RAWALPINDI: The Attock police have filed a defamation case against journalist Sami Ibrahim, accusing him of making false allegations, attempting to seduce a security employee from his duty.

The police filed a case against Mr Ibrahim under section 505, 131 and 499 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deal with statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty.

The FIR was based on a complaint by Akhtar Javaid advocate, a resident of Attock city, who said he viewed ‘Canadian Pak News’, a Youtube channel of Mr Ibrahim, a resident of Lahore, two weeks ago.

“He gave his opinion in his vlog against right of speech with bad attention and used obnoxious words against judiciary and armed forces.’

The complainant said in the FIR that the suspect had hatched a conspiracy and spread rumours against state institutions.

The complainant asked the police to take legal action against the suspect.

