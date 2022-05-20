DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 20, 2022

PM Shehbaz urged to address Sindh’s water crisis

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published May 20, 2022 - Updated May 20, 2022 09:24am
HYDERABAD: The Indus riverbed, where torrents once flowed, now resembles a large puddle downstream from Kotri. Umair Ali
HYDERABAD: The Indus riverbed, where torrents once flowed, now resembles a large puddle downstream from Kotri. Umair Ali

HYDERABAD: An MNA from Sindh has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a fresh look at the country’s water situation and called for protecting the sanctity of the 1991 water accord to address disputes between provinces.

Nawab Yousuf Talpur, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources, made the request in a letter on Thursday.

He also asked the premier to redress Sindh’s grievances and the workings of the Indus River System Authority in the larger interest of the people of Sindh and federal harmony.

In the letter, written against the backdrop of severe water shortage in Sindh, he quoted water discharge figures that were discussed in a technical committee on water resources formed during the military regime led by Pervez Musharraf.

Mr Talpur said the issues he was raising were of larger and long term importance.

He said it was noticed with concern that many water projects were being worked out in the upper Indus basin based on the global climate change agenda without considering the water requirements of the existing canal commands of Sindh and Balochistan. These requirements were allocated under the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991.

Being a lower riparian province, Sindh is highly susceptible to fluctuations in rivers, whereas Balochistan has no direct approach to Indus River and thus entirely depends on water reaching Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Besides, due to the flat topography of the lower Indus basin, it’s impossible to raise the pond levels required to give Balochistan its allocated share.

Mr Talpur said that a three-tier formula was developed in May 1994 under which the distribution of shortages was made on the so-called “historic-use formula”. However, it was annulled by the water ministry in October 2000, but unfortunately, water distribution was not being done as per provisions of the water accord, particularly during shortage periods, he said.

On Irsa, the MNA said the authority was not complying with government orders for running its business according to its mandate under the 1991 accord.

According to a table shared by Irsa in the Musharraf-era technical committee meeting and reflected in its 2005 report, Punjab got even more accord-based allocations, Balochistan and the then North-West Frontier Province were exempted from sharing shortages, whereas Sindh alone bore the brunt of water shortages.

He said Irsa still used the “unjust formula” and the federal government should take steps to ensure the authority operates strictly within the scope of the 1991 water accord.

The existing method of water distribution based on the three-tier formula was a flagrant violation of the accord and should be annulled immediately, he said, adding that the distribution of shortages and surpluses should be made on the basis of the water accord and daily statements approved by the Council of Common Interests.

In view of the historical controversy among the upper and lower riparian provinces, it was imperative to take a close look at the whole issue again, Mr Talpur said and urged the prime minister to intervene.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022

Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 20 May, 2022

TTP peace talks

ANOTHER attempt to sue for peace with the outlawed TTP is being made, again facilitated by the Afghan Taliban that...
20 May, 2022

Beyond the law

THE senior judiciary should take care not to overreach in its zeal to ‘fix’ issues it ideally need not worry...
20 May, 2022

Political musical chairs

YET another political crisis is brewing in Balochistan, where old rivals Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Sardar Yar...
Updated 19 May, 2022

To be or not to be

The same decision taken weeks or months from now will have far more devastating consequences.
19 May, 2022

Impact on Punjab

THE Supreme Court judgement interpreting the issue of disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 63A of the...
19 May, 2022

Forest fires

THOUGH spot and forest fires have become a perennial phenomenon especially in peak summer, the recent blazes —...