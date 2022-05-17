DAWN.COM Logo

Omer Sarfraz Cheema to seek treason trial of PM

Ikram Junaidi Published May 17, 2022 - Updated May 17, 2022 07:57am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema. —Photo courtesy: DawnNewsTv
ISLAMABAD: Former governor of Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema has announced approaching the court for registration of a high treason case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 6.

Moreover, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) believed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ill intention during delimitation of constituencies.

In a post on social media, Mr Cheema said that it has been decided to get a case registered under Article 6 against prime minister at a relent forum/court. He said that prime minister and his son were continuously violating the Constitution in Punjab and were misusing the power.

“I will move a case against violation of constitution in a court of law,” Mr Cheema said.

PTI sees ‘ill intention’ of ECP during delimitation of constituencies

It is worth mentioning that according to Article 6 any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason. However, Majlis-i-Shoora (Parlia­m­ent) shall by law provide for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.

Meanwhile, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry on Monday alleged that the ECP had ill intention while doing delimitation of constituencies and claimed that any move in that regard would be illegal.

“All members of the ECP should be sent home,” he said while speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court’s building.

He criticised PM Sharif and said that he had completed four foreign visits, but Pakistani rupee had lost ground against US dollar.

According to the PTI leader, next 72 hours will be crucial for the economy.

Similarly, former minister for planning and development Asad Umar said that all financial indicators were continuously showing negative trends.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan has condemned the action taken against Leader of the Oppo­sition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and the registration of cases against him.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2022

