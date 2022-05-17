DAWN.COM Logo

Buzdar to be probed for corruption, says Attaullah Tarar

From the Newspaper Published May 17, 2022 - Updated May 17, 2022 09:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Monday hinted at launching investigations against former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and others for building assets beyond their known sources of income during the PTI government.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mr Tarar said the PML-N had decided to file a petition against Mr Buzdar and others with the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

“Buzdar made assets worth Rs10 billion during his tenure as the chief minister. He deprived the poor masses of their rights and exploited the national resources,” claimed Mr Tarar.

In the last about four years, the PTI plundered the country’s wealth while its chairman facilitated Mr Buzdar, Farah Gogi and others, he added.

Mr Tarar also said the PML-N would unearth the nexus between Imran Khan, Usman Buzdar, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi, who allegedly laundered public money.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan benefited Farah Gogi an amount of Rs320 million through the tax amnesty scheme 2019. Farah also minted millions of rupees through transfers and postings of government officers. In fact, she had been ruling Punjab through Banigala, he added. — APP

Staff Reporter adds from Lahore: Former provincial information minister and PTI Punjab spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the PML-N leaders should reply about their Rs16 billion corruption being investigated by the FIA before leveling allegations against the former chief minister.

Responding to Mr Tarar’s presser on Monday, Mr Chohan said the PTI would respond in detail when the PML-N would formally lodge a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2022

