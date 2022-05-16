DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2022

PM to consult allies on future line of action

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 16, 2022 - Updated May 16, 2022 08:04am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the federal cabinet on April 20, 2022.— DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the federal cabinet on April 20, 2022.— DawnNewsTV/File

• Arrives in Islamabad after visit to UK, UAE
• Unanimous decision to be shared with nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon hold a consultative session with government allies and take them into confidence about the decisions taken during his meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

Read: PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London

Prime Minister Sharif reached the federal capital at 9:30pm on Sunday after his visit to the United Kingdom as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he offered his condolences on the demise of the country’s president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to PML-N sources, the prime minister will apprise the allied parties of the decisions taken in the meeting in London and then unanimously decide on the future line of action. He will then address the nation.

According to media reports, the prime minister will have to choose one of the two options — announce the date for the next general elections to dilute Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) aggressive stance or refuse to give up and strive to control the unprecedented economic crisis.

Read: For the PML-N govt, there are two ways forward now — call fresh elections or set the house in order

Meanwhile, speaking at a public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said he would announce the date of the long march to Islamabad on May 20, adding that a ‘tsunami’ of people would reach the capital and would not return until a date for the next general elections was given.

On the other hand, the government said it had inherited an economic crisis that had taken the country to the verge of bankruptcy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had left on a private visit to the UK along with some federal cabinet members on May 10 apparently to seek ‘guidance’ from Nawaz Sharif on how to handle the fragile political situation in the country and the prevailing economic crunch.

He spent five days in London and, while heading back to Pakistan, made a stopover in the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had passed away on May 13.

According to Prime Minister Office, during his meeting with the new UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Sharif expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. The members of the royal family were also present during the meeting.

He said the Pakistani nation fully shared the grief and sorrow of their Emirati brethren and stood by them in this difficult time.

The PM lauded Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, saying that the UAE transformed into a major economic powerhouse under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Khalifa.

He affirmed that the monumental legacy of the late leader would continue to inspire generations of Emiratis. Mr Sharif also conveyed his best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon assuming responsibilities as the new president of the UAE.

He expressed the confidence that he would take the UAE to new heights of development and progress in the years to come.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also conveyed his sincere gratitude to the prime minister, the leadership and people of Pakistan for their solidarity during the hour of grief.

The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to further deepen ties between the two countries in all dimensions.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 16 May, 2022

Electoral reforms

EARLY elections or not? That is the question. And it seems to be weighing heavy on the mind of everyone in the...
16 May, 2022

Iran deal revival

WHERE the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 is concerned, a great deal of fluidity exists regarding its fate....
16 May, 2022

Deprived of funds

THIS May, Pakistan’s former Fata region will complete its fourth year of merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The...
Imran’s lesson
Updated 15 May, 2022

Imran’s lesson

Patronage of the security and intelligence apparatus exacts a heavy price and almost never delivers any long-term dividends.
15 May, 2022

Small mercies

AT a time when Pakistan is getting closer to the brink with its foreign currency reserves dropping to just around...
15 May, 2022

Child sexual abuse

IT is interesting that despite the strictures of society and political leaders on community evils, there is little...