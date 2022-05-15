DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 15, 2022

Former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak served notice to vacate official residence

Munawer Azeem Published May 15, 2022 - Updated May 15, 2022 09:08am
This file photo shows former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
This file photo shows former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Estate Office on Saturday served notice on former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak asking him to vacate the official residence at the Ministers’ Enclave as he was no longer entitled to possess it.

An official of the Estate Office said the notice for the vacation of bungalow No 28 at the Ministers’ Enclave was served on Mr Khattak after he failed to vacate the house within the deadline. A minister is entitled to retain an accommodation in the enclave for 15 days after desolation of the cabinet or their resignation/removal from the cabinet.

However, Mr Khattak has not yet vacated the house even though the cabinet was dissolved over a month ago.

The Estate Office also sought assistance from the capital administration to get the residence vacated, he said.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Director Aamir Ali Khan said: “Ex-federal minister Prevaiz Khattak was allotted the bungalow on December 3, 2018. The federal cabinet stand dissolved on April 10, 2022, and he was entitled to retain the accommodating for a period of 15 days.”

However, he has not yet vacated the bungalow that was allotted to Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on April 19.

It is, therefore, requested that a magistrate may kindly be deputed with necessary force to get the residence vacated from the former minister.

An official of the capital administration said in practice the Estate Office seeks the assistance of a magistrate and force to maintain law and order, if created, during the process to vacate an official residence.

A magistrate accompanied a team from the Estate Office to the residence and served the notice on the ex-minister, he added.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s lesson
Updated 15 May, 2022

Imran’s lesson

Patronage of the security and intelligence apparatus exacts a heavy price and almost never delivers any long-term dividends.
15 May, 2022

Small mercies

AT a time when Pakistan is getting closer to the brink with its foreign currency reserves dropping to just around...
15 May, 2022

Child sexual abuse

IT is interesting that despite the strictures of society and political leaders on community evils, there is little...
Updated 14 May, 2022

Severe water crisis

The current situation is just another reminder that Pakistan may become the most water-stressed nation in the region by 2040.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Yasin Malik’s trial

Muslim bloc needs to do more to press home the point to India that its brutal policies in occupied Kashmir are unacceptable.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Fake markers

RECENT reports reveal that the two children in KP who had contracted polio this year, had fake marks on their hands....