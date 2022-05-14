DAWN.COM Logo

PTI changes venue for Sialkot rally after local Christian community denies permission to use ground

Imran Sadiq | Dawn.com Published May 14, 2022 - Updated May 14, 2022 05:15pm
People surround and climb atop a crane at the CTI ground in Sialkot on Saturday. — Photo by author
People surround and climb atop a crane at the CTI ground in Sialkot on Saturday. — Photo by author

The PTI on Saturday changed the venue of its rally in Sialkot — due to be held at 7pm today — after the local Christian community objected and refused to grant permission for using the CTI ground, which it owns.

The rally will now be held at the VIP cricket ground, some five kilometres away, the party's Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood announced in a press conference.

Earlier today, authorities stopped PTI members from erecting structures in preparation for the rally at Sialkot's CTI ground, with DawnNewsTV reporting that police fired tear gas and baton-charged party activists who were resisting the move.

Television footage showed police personnel at the venue, as people, some with PTI flags around their necks, stood atop a crane in what appeared to be an attempt to prevent it from dismantling the structures being set up for the rally.

Clouds of tear gas could also be seen in the footage, while another scene showed police rounding up some individuals.

The rally — in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan was to deliver a speech as part of his series of jalsas culminating in the party's "Azadi March" on Islamabad — was set to be held later in the day.

Taking to Twitter later in the day, Imran said "let there be no doubt" he would be going to Sialkot today.

"What imported govt did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected. This bunch of criminals out on bail and their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents when they are in power."

He said they "use and abuse" democracy when in opposition and "totally destroy all democratic norms when in power", but the people had now risen against them.

He concluded his thread by saying his government "never stopped any of their jalsas, sit-ins and rallies "because we are committed to democracy". He added: "I will be in Sialkot today and I am calling on all our people to come out and protest in their areas/cities after Isha prayers against this fascist imported government."

'Ground belongs to Christian community'

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal, who was present at the site, told reporters that the local Christian community had objected to holding a rally at the ground, saying that it was their property.

"As you know we are right now standing on a ground that belongs to the Christian community. They had filed a writ [petition] in the high court, asking that no political rally be held on the grounds," Iqbal said, adding that the high court then directed the Sialkot deputy commissioner to listen to both parties and decide accordingly.

"Leaders of the political party and representatives of the Christian community came yesterday and the former acknowledged that the ground belonged to the Christian community," the DPO said, without naming the PTI.

He added that the "political party's leaders" sought permission to hold the rally but the Christian community refused.

He said the deputy commissioner had also provided alternatives for holding the rally.

"We made it clear that we are not against any political activity. Holding a rally is a legal and constitutional right. But forcibly holding a rally on a property belonging to a minority community without any due process would be inappropriate," DPO Iqbal said.

"Then we came here and told them that we can help you with regards to an alternative venue. What has happened after that is there for you to see."

He said it was "not our mandate to make arrests or stop the rally". "Our mandate is to implement the deputy commissioner's directives, which was made according to the law, after the high court's order."

To a question about containers being placed to block roads, the DPO said it was the "political party" had requested for space for parking. "We have not blocked any roads," he maintained.

Separately, Reverend Dr Majeed Abel Presbyterian Church of Pakistan also said in a video statement that CTI Boys High School, where the venue for the rally was located, was a property of Presbyterian Church, USA and had been handed over to the Presbyterian Education Board to promote education.

He said besides teaching purposes, the campus was used for holding an annual event of the mission.

"The campus cannot be used for any other purposes," the pastor said.

He said as soon as they received information that the PTI had started political activities at the campus, "we approached the Sialkot DC to overcome this crisis".

"We are working on it and also approaching other forums," he said, expressing the hope that the federal, provincial and local governments would deliver justice and provide assistance in not letting the school be used for political purposes.

Arrests and release

Earlier, there were reports of the arrest of PTI members — including Usman Dar — but no immediate official confirmation. When asked about the matter, DPO Iqbal did not give a definite answer saying that information about this would be given in an official version.

But the PTI said in a tweet that multiple party members, including leader Usman Dar, had been taken into custody.

Hours later, PTI leader Ali Asjad Malhi later said in a video statement that the PTI workers, Dar among them, were released.

Earlier, when Dar was taken into custody, the PTI had released a video statement, in which he was speaking from a prison van. Others could also be seen with him.

"They believe that our love ... for the captain can be contained by putting us in this prison van or jail. Hear me: throw us in jail, we will come out and again continue the movement for freedom, will again hold a rally. This storm is not going to stop. This passion will not die down," he said, adding that "we are standing with Imran Khan".

Dar added: "We will bear imprisonment but remain loyal to our leader Imran Khan. And listen closely, we will come out of the jails and again hold a rally in Sialkot. Our leader will again come to Sialkot. And under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will bury this imported government, these puppets of America forever," Dar said.

PTI leaders defiant

PTI leaders remained defiant and vowed the rally would go ahead. Former planning minister Asad Umar said the "nation is no longer afraid", calling on supporters in Sialkot to "get ready, as Kaptaan will be arriving this evening".

Former state minister Farrukh Habib said the "fascist" government had "stooped to cowardly acts". He also condemned Usman Dar's arrest.

PTI chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, too, upbraided the "imported government" for its "hooliganism". "Holding a rally is our fundamental right and no one can stop us," he said, adding the move was evidence that the ruling coalition's "legs were quivering".

'Negotiated with PTI for hours last night'

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz told reporters in Lahore that authorities had held talks with the PTI for three hours the previous night as the Christian community had reservations over the use of the CTI ground for the rally.

The ground, Hamza said, was private property and the PTI was told that they could pick another public place for the rally, in which case the provincial government would willing allow it.

"But they (PTI) were stubborn ... He (Imran Khan) wants bloodshed. His ministers and Sheikh Rashid repeatedly talk about blood," the CM said.

'Won't allow a religious divide'

Meanwhile, PML-N's Ataullah Tarar warned the PTI that if it wanted to "make it a religious issue" in the name of protest and "attempt to spread chaos", there would be arrests.

"The church does not want you to use the land they use for religious purposes," Tarar told reporters in Lahore. "It is the same as PML-N saying they want to hold a rally at Bani Gala. Would you give your land? Traditionally, all rallies have taken place in cricket stadiums."

He added: "If you do not desist from your actions and try to create divisions on religious lines and forcibly try to hold a rally on the church's ground, then the bars of the jail are present. Our Christian brothers and sisters are as much Pakistanis as you are."

He said the white in the Pakistani flag is the guarantor of their rights. "The chief minister (Hamza Shehbaz) has issued instructions to the administration and law enforcement agencies that there is no permission to create religious divide," Tarar added.

'Govt told us last night rally was not permitted'

Farrukh Habib later held a news conference in Faisalabad, in which he claimed the PTI had applied 10 days in advance to hold the rally in that ground, but the government had not responded until last night.

"On the eve of the rally, they are telling us 'we will not allow you to proceed with the jalsa'," he added.

"We are aware who the master planner is. The government whose members are on bail, whose 24 members are on the ECL (Exit Control List), has ignored governance and the runaway dollar," Habib said.

"For the past four days, the crime minister has been in London with absconder Nawaz Sharif, against whom corruption has been proven," he added. "The plan was conceived there (London)."

Agreement on using ground 'reached yesterday'

PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood said at a news conference in the afternoon that what happened in Sialkot was "utterly illegitimate" as all matters had been decided by Friday afternoon and an agreement had been reached regarding the ground where the rally was to take place.

"We were not told about any hurdles, but after that at three at night, the way violence was inflicted and unarmed people were beaten, it is shameful," Mahmood added. He said that however, such acts "will not stop us". "The rally will be held, and it will held no matter what."

Mahmood then announced that the rally would now be held at the VIP cricket ground at 7pm today. He also appealed to people to attend the rally and exercise their democratic right.

He also called on the district administration to release Dar and other PTI members, terming their alleged arrest "unacceptable".

The former education minister said the Sialkot episode indicated that the government was bent upon resorting to violence.

"Release Usman Dar, Hamza Dar and everyone else, and make all arrangements for a peaceful rally, or else this administration and illegitimate government will be responsible for the consequences," Mahmood warned.

When others present at the press conference pointed out to Mahmood that Hamid Raza, a minister from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, had also been arrested, the former federal minister specifically demanded his release.

"Why are you making the situation worse? What do you want," he said, calling on the government to "stop using such tactics". "Let our peaceful struggle remain peaceful, otherwise it will be out of your control," Mahmood warned.

He said the PTI would continue its peaceful protests and without naming any person or department, he said there should be no interference in these peaceful protests.

"And our struggle is focused on only one thing: calling elections," he said.

BlockedTillDawn
May 14, 2022 10:00am
Interested to see what the so called liberals have to say now
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
May 14, 2022 10:02am
Police is the Laundi of this imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
May 14, 2022 10:03am
Wasn’t this govt who wanted to restore democracy? Or was it just a ploy?
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
May 14, 2022 10:03am
Old habit die hard. These corrupt rulers are destined to eat dust.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaagra
May 14, 2022 10:07am
Neutrals taking sides
Reply Recommend 0
ProblemSolver
May 14, 2022 10:10am
Good. Such silly, deluded, brainwashed people ought to be stopped from doing mischief to themselves and for their own good. Otherwise this diabolical egomaniac IKN will lead them to utter ruin.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
May 14, 2022 10:14am
The dacoits are desperate and going on a wild rampage. Nothing is going to save them from the wrath of the Pakistani people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
May 14, 2022 10:18am
And there you have it, democracy, freedom of speech instructions are received from Pakistan's capitol city - LONDON.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.
May 14, 2022 10:33am
How can a private property be attached without permission from the owners? If this is not fascism what is?
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
May 14, 2022 10:35am
The Only difference Between Pakistan & Western Society is Education. Are we an Educated Nation??? Speak Honestly & Truly.
Reply Recommend 0
Western heat
May 14, 2022 10:36am
This isn't going to stop general public. Thanks for the unwanted Jalsa marketing. Now the Pakistanis will come out in unimaginable numbers. Come and stop us
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
May 14, 2022 10:40am
Anarchy march should be stopped else no govt will be able to run country with stability
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 14, 2022 10:40am
………doors of all courts will not open, even at day time, to stop such violence……..
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
May 14, 2022 10:42am
First effects of the London instructions
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
May 14, 2022 10:42am
A deposed thug and his anarchist supporters must be sent to jails.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohaib Muneer
May 14, 2022 10:43am
Last days of PMLN started. InshaaAllah, Pakistanis will not allow these ill tactics to succeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
May 14, 2022 10:45am
all attempts to set up a thug/ghunda rule should be prevented at any cost
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 14, 2022 10:47am
This will be heading towards its logical conclusion, just like Sri Lanka
Reply Recommend 0
Hopeful
May 14, 2022 10:49am
The neutrals coming hard now , the real Mir Jaffars
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
May 14, 2022 10:50am
It’s time to expose the neutrals. The real enemy of the Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
May 14, 2022 10:54am
On orders of criminal hiding in London!
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
May 14, 2022 10:54am
@Jaagra, Indeed neutrality truly exposed!
Reply Recommend 0
Alia
May 14, 2022 10:57am
They were trespassing on property of Christian community of the area. Stop painting them as heroes.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 14, 2022 11:00am
Imported govt is clearly getting panicked
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
May 14, 2022 11:02am
Rana Sanaullah at works.
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
May 14, 2022 11:04am
Good decision. Bar them all who use abusive and dirty language
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
May 14, 2022 11:04am
@ProblemSolver, so your way or the high way? You will now tell us that the biggest party in the country have deluded and brain washed followers amazing.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 14, 2022 11:04am
Country needs economic recovery not PTI's recovery. Rallies do disrupt normal routine of public life.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
May 14, 2022 11:06am
Rana Sanaullah in action. This kind of action will lead to confrontation.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroona Gul
May 14, 2022 11:06am
Why does PTI which had majority of the advisers imported from US and UK in the last government, blame the current setup for being imported?
Reply Recommend 0
Mewa Lachi
May 14, 2022 11:13am
Respect minority jail will be good for them make them more mellow and humble.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 14, 2022 11:18am
Freedom !!!
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
May 14, 2022 11:21am
PMLN and Supreme Court should watch events in Sri Lanka carefully. We don't like those who bring their "Avenfields culture" to the subcontinent.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
May 14, 2022 11:21am
@Alia, stop playing religion card... so what if they were passing through that area?
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
May 14, 2022 11:26am
Neutrals are the worst thing that ever happened to Pakistan. Big Egos & just saving their ego nothing else to offer.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
May 14, 2022 11:27am
Neutrals are nothing without uniforms. They must remain in their quarter or else civilians will send them where they belong
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
May 14, 2022 11:28am
Don’t antagonise public otherwise will be impossible to control ! Whole country will resist these corrupt Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 14, 2022 11:29am
@Jaagra, Truly exposed over and over again!
Reply Recommend 0
AA
May 14, 2022 11:31am
Christian community is now being dragged into this. Yea sure you care this much about minorities!
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
May 14, 2022 11:31am
Cat is now out of the bag
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
May 14, 2022 11:35am
Threats of civil war and incitement to violence in not acceptable anywhere in the world. Several PTI leaders and social media activists are threatening the state.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
May 14, 2022 12:00pm
PM sahib be bold and allow this PTI gathering I'm Sialkot
Reply Recommend 0
fida
May 14, 2022 12:07pm
Looking at the comments , I am shocked that these individuals belong to Jinnah's Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Solani
May 14, 2022 12:09pm
@Mak , learn lessons from what is happening in Sr lanka!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
May 14, 2022 12:10pm
@ZAK, In reality its the Paindoo mindset! No realization of the demands of the 21st century leadership!
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
May 14, 2022 12:16pm
@ProblemSolver, that's what you thought think some people don't want to be American puppet's.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ailly
May 14, 2022 12:20pm
Imported govt doing as per Washington instructions. Chill, more to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 14, 2022 12:26pm
A fascist government trying to silence the people, who reject these imports.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak obsessed Indians
May 14, 2022 12:40pm
Ok then they were right, should not have held jalsa without permission from Christian owners.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
May 14, 2022 12:45pm
arrest the entire gang of terrorist thugs including the godfather of these criminal thugs to protect the public
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
May 14, 2022 01:07pm
@ProblemSolver, go back into your hole
Reply Recommend 0
Zaidhaq
May 14, 2022 01:10pm
Minority rights must be protected
Reply Recommend 0
Munim
May 14, 2022 01:10pm
Why is Dawn playing down the fact that PTI was forcefully holding this jalsa on Christian community's private property without permission and thats why their thugs were arrested?
Reply Recommend 0
Munim
May 14, 2022 01:13pm
@Timo2, why? will you threaten them with fake blasphemy allegations if they don't allow PTI jalsa??
Reply Recommend 0
Parvaiz Lodhi
May 14, 2022 01:16pm
Elcnu Mas is succeeded
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
May 14, 2022 01:41pm
Minority = the people supporting PMLN. They really are now a minority.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
May 14, 2022 01:55pm
Problem is the venue..... change the venue, if the property belongs to someone then without permission no one should be allowed to use it.... PTI is creating unnecessary scene, take permission and get on with it
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
May 14, 2022 01:57pm
Anarchy what he wanted and suited him. Innocent blood spilling on road is what he is preparing for. GOVT need to be very careful dealing him
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
May 14, 2022 02:00pm
REVOLUTION! DO OR DIE.
Reply Recommend 0
Mashood Rana
May 14, 2022 02:01pm
Enough is enough. No doubt, Imran khan is a great leader like Erdogan and its time to go for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
May 14, 2022 02:03pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, do you really think educated elite are sincere and honest and peace lovers? History has shown they are the ones responsible for carnage around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
May 14, 2022 02:04pm
@Pakistani, looks like Sri Lankan’s got their inspiration from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mashood Rana
May 14, 2022 02:05pm
Its time to treat the neutrals like Erdogan treated them. It will take just a single day.
Reply Recommend 0
Khabboo
May 14, 2022 02:08pm
@ProblemSolver, seems like you are the one that’s brainwashed. Millions don’t come out if they were brainwashed
Reply Recommend 0
Mashood Rana
May 14, 2022 02:11pm
The imported and The neutrals understood now that dollar is going to touch 200 and they are helpless to run the country even for a single day. Now they are creating this situation to run away.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
May 14, 2022 02:13pm
@MJan, I am not included though.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
May 14, 2022 02:22pm
Imported has resorted to usual techniques.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 14, 2022 02:36pm
A storm is brewing which will sweep away the illegal and corrupt government.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
May 14, 2022 02:39pm
PMLN lies and anti democratic actions are a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Shah G
May 14, 2022 02:41pm
#importedgovernmentnamanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
May 14, 2022 02:41pm
Orders from London being implemented by a certified thug Khawaja Asif and his goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
May 14, 2022 02:49pm
Religion card by govt. once again
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
May 14, 2022 03:11pm
I wonder where the neutrals now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 14, 2022 03:33pm
There is no real issue in using a Minority Ground, this issue was just politicised by the PML-N.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 14, 2022 03:36pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
May 14, 2022 04:49pm
Government did well. Should the freedom to protest should be facilitated to those who don't believe in it?
Reply Recommend 0

