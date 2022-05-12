Bilawal vows to add new momentum to ties with China

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday vowed to add new momentum to ties with China and promised better security for Chinese living in Pakistan.

In a virtual meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Foreign Office said, Mr Bhutto-Zardari “underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum in the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation”.

While condemning the terrorist attack in Karachi University in which three Chinese teachers lost their lives, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s firm resolve to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The two foreign ministers also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

