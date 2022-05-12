DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2022

Lahore's cancer patients protest disruption of medicine supply

Asif ChaudhryPublished May 12, 2022 - Updated May 12, 2022 10:09am

LAHORE: The lives of thousands of cancer patients are at grave risk after the Mayo Hospital management has failed to ensure medicine supply to the four designated centres in the province.

Many patients staged a sit-in at Kalma Chowk on Wednesday to protest against apathy of the Punjab government.

More than 5,000 blood cancer patients enrolled at the five government hospitals of Punjab are getting medicine and the Mayo Hospital is responsible for supplying the same to the four other designated state-run health facilities. The registered patients get medicine from the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore; the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad; the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi; and the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, besides the Mayo Hospital.

In 2014, then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched the Punjab CML Project in collaboration with Novartis Pharma Pakistan Limited under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for poor cancer patients.

An official privy to the development said that under the scheme, the company was providing medicines to the Mayo Hospital to distribute it among the registered patients at the designated hospitals of the province. He said the matter was put up many times with Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof Saqib Saeed to look into the suspension of the life-saving medicine to the patients.

He said some cancer patients also visited Prof Saqib’s office where they were made to wait for five hours or so. Three of them were brought on wheelchairs, he said, adding that the CEO ignored them and they returned disappointed.

The company is supposed to provide sustainable access to patients who are on oral maintenance therapy throughout their life while the patients suffering from Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML) and Gastro-intestinal Stromal Tumour (GST) are the major beneficiaries of this project.

The official said the doctors had strictly advised the patients to use medicine daily as prescribed to avoid risk to their lives. He said the Mayo Hospital chief executive officer seemed indifferent to the plight of the patients as he was blaming the Punjab government for not releasing funds to the company which had halted the supply.

He said some senior admin officials and the doctors had suggested to the CEO to visit the health department and explore other options to ensure supply but he neither called any meeting nor did he make efforts to help the distressed.

The official said several cancer patients had already complained of complications while lives of many others were at grave risk due to disruption in consuming drug.

On Wednesday, scores of cancer patients gathered at the metrobus route near Kalma Chowk and protested against the Mayo Hospital CEO. They staged a sit-in there for more than two hours or so in scorching heat but no one from the health department came there to hold negotiation with them.

The cancer patients appealed to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to take notice and action against the health authorities as well as the Mayo Hospital administration.

Prof Saqib Saeed neither attended calls nor did he respond to the text messages.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 May, 2022

Punjab in limbo

Governance in the country’s most populous province has been turned into a farce thanks to the PML-N and the PTI-PML-Q combine.
12 May, 2022

Voice of reason

SANER heads may yet prevail where the fallout in Pakistan from the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident some weeks ago is...
12 May, 2022

Enhanced vigilance

WITH the confirmation of the first case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Pakistan and the government’s ...
Updated 11 May, 2022

Worrisome outlook

If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied.
11 May, 2022

Lanka violence

THE situation in Sri Lanka is deteriorating fast and unless the political class and the pillars of the state show...
11 May, 2022

Sirbaz’s feat

TEN peaks conquered, four more to go. Sirbaz Khan continues to scale new heights in his attempt to become the first...