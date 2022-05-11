DAWN.COM Logo

May 11, 2022

Officials told to bring down prices of daily-use items in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 09:37am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday ordered all the administrative officers of the province to bring down the prices of essential commodities through negotiations with sugar, ghee, flour mills and poultry associations.

He also ordered the commissioners and deputy commissioners to enforce one-dish menu, check urea rates and stop smuggling of wheat.

The CS had conveyed the priorities to the administrative officers while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The step was taken on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to provide relief to people and bring down the prices of essential commodities.

Mr Afzal said the officials should perform their duties in a dynamic manner to control inflation and continue taking measures for price stability.

He said stern action would be taken against the violators of one-dish law and marriage ceremonies timing.

The chief secretary also asked the DCs to keep monitoring urea fertiliser prices and its availability and take steps to control its smuggling.Later, the DCs sent reports about measures taken to stop smuggling of urea and wheat, enforcing one dish in wedding ceremonies and price control of daily-use items.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022

