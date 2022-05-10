Dilapidated suspension bridge in Shangla threatens lives

SHANGLA: Residents of Shahpur area here have demanded the early reconstruction of a dilapidated suspension bridge over the Kana River for the safety of its users.

The residents told reporters on Monday that the bridge, which connected the Shahpur Bazaar with Ambela, Barhal, Ranezo, Shepani and other areas, was vulnerable to collapse due to the dilapidated condition.

They said it was the only suspension bridge over the river, so the people had no choice but to use it daily despite its being in bad shape.

The residents said the bridge’s reconstruction was part of a mega project approved for the promotion of tourism in Kapar Banda area but work on it was moving ahead at a slow pace.

Sohail Rauf said besides pedestrians, goods and passenger vehicles also used the bridge daily, so many lives were in danger due to its dilapidated condition.

He said the suspension bridge was the only way to reach the Kapar Banda tourist destination.

The resident said he was also concerned about the safety of scores of children, who used the ramshackle bridge daily to go to school and return.

Ijaz Ali, a resident of Barhal area, feared that if the bridge wasn’t rebuilt, it could collapse anytime causing a human tragedy.

He demanded of the relevant authorities to ensure the speedy completion of work on the suspension bridge.

INJURED ON ROAD: Three people were injured in separate road accidents here on Monday.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 Rasool Sharif told Dawn that two people were injured when a jeep feel into a ravine in Sadeen area near Bisham city.

He said the injured were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, where their condition was stated be out of danger.

The spokesman also said a car fell into a Shahpur stream injuring the driver.

The driver was treated at the Karora rural health centre.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022