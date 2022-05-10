DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2022

Dilapidated suspension bridge in Shangla threatens lives

A CorrespondentPublished May 10, 2022 - Updated May 10, 2022 09:18am

SHANGLA: Residents of Shahpur area here have demanded the early reconstruction of a dilapidated suspension bridge over the Kana River for the safety of its users.

The residents told reporters on Monday that the bridge, which connected the Shahpur Bazaar with Ambela, Barhal, Ranezo, Shepani and other areas, was vulnerable to collapse due to the dilapidated condition.

They said it was the only suspension bridge over the river, so the people had no choice but to use it daily despite its being in bad shape.

The residents said the bridge’s reconstruction was part of a mega project approved for the promotion of tourism in Kapar Banda area but work on it was moving ahead at a slow pace.

Sohail Rauf said besides pedestrians, goods and passenger vehicles also used the bridge daily, so many lives were in danger due to its dilapidated condition.

He said the suspension bridge was the only way to reach the Kapar Banda tourist destination.

The resident said he was also concerned about the safety of scores of children, who used the ramshackle bridge daily to go to school and return.

Ijaz Ali, a resident of Barhal area, feared that if the bridge wasn’t rebuilt, it could collapse anytime causing a human tragedy.

He demanded of the relevant authorities to ensure the speedy completion of work on the suspension bridge.

INJURED ON ROAD: Three people were injured in separate road accidents here on Monday.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 Rasool Sharif told Dawn that two people were injured when a jeep feel into a ravine in Sadeen area near Bisham city.

He said the injured were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, where their condition was stated be out of danger.

The spokesman also said a car fell into a Shahpur stream injuring the driver.

The driver was treated at the Karora rural health centre.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...
09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
Updated 09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

The year 2021 saw the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan after a consistent decline of six years.
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...