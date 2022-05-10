DAWN.COM Logo

Last rites of Chinese killed in KU attack performed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 10, 2022 - Updated May 10, 2022 08:24am
The victims were killed in a suicide bomb blast at the gate of the varsity on April 26. —Reuters
KARACHI: The last rites of three Chinese academics, who were killed in the April 26 suicide bomb attack in Karachi University, were performed on Monday.

The victims, faculty members of KU’s Confucious Institute, were killed when a woman, Shaari Baloch, purportedly blew herself up as soon the van carrying them turned towards the gate of the institute. A proscribed militant outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The van’s local driver was also killed in the blast while four other people, including a fifth Chinese academic, were injured.

The charred remains of the deceased Chinese academics were transported from Chhipa’s morgue in Saddar to a Shamshan Ghat (Hindus’ cremation site) in Golimar for the last rites.

A bomb disposal squad of the police carried out a thorough search of the morgue before declaring it ‘clear’. The official protocol was provided and arrangements for the last rites were made by the federal government.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, DG Rangers, chief secretary, IGP, Karachi’s additional IG, Chinese diplomats and others attended the last rites.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022

Comments
500 characters
