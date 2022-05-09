DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz imposes 'complete ban' on export of sugar

Dawn.comPublished May 9, 2022 - Updated May 9, 2022 01:48pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that he had imposed a "complete ban" on the export of sugar, owing to the commodity's "domestic demand".

"Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar. There will be a [sic] strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance [will be shown] for those found negligent in their duties," the prime minister said in a tweet.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the ban on the commodity's export is aimed at stabilising its price in the country.

"The prime minister asked the departments concerned to keep him informed about [the] implementation of his orders. The officer[s] concerned and staff will be held accountable for any negligence," the Radio Pakistan report said.

Consumers have been complaining about the shortage of sugar and flour at utility stores since last month when the government had taken the initiative to reduce the prices of various food items in a bid to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

According to a Dawn report, the shortage was particularly reported in Punjab, where utility stores had run out of sugar.

The report had quoted consumers as complaining that store administrations were conditioning sale and purchase of oil and sugar with other items and not providing single items to consumers. Utility Stores Corporation staff later denied the allegation.

The consumers had demanded that the government ensured the availability of sugar and other items at utility stores.

Utility Stores Corporation spokesperson Sajid Rehman had told Dawn at the time that the shortage was temporary due to rush at the stores.

Comments (15)
Abid
May 09, 2022 01:40pm
great now restart trade with India for sake of Pakistan's economy.
Reply
SHAHID SATTAR
May 09, 2022 01:46pm
One decision to benefit the public against the sugar cartel which minted money with impunity under the previous regkme.
Reply
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
May 09, 2022 01:48pm
This ban will prevent valuable foreign exchange coming to the country!!! What a seriously loss making PM Shahbaz !!
Reply
Maryam
May 09, 2022 01:48pm
Also ban wheat export. Previous govt exported sugar n wheat and imported the same after. a lot of money made by its stooges in the process
Reply
M. Saeed
May 09, 2022 01:50pm
How could Pakistan export sugar, when the countries like Thailand and Brazil produce and export sugar at half the C&F price of Pakistani sugar? Who would buy the sugar from Pakistan at double the price?
Reply
Mishayl Malik
May 09, 2022 01:51pm
This is becoming a daily comedy, an imported government unable to command trying to control headlines
Reply
Kind Regards
May 09, 2022 01:51pm
PTI sugar mafia is doomed.
Reply
Mishayl Malik
May 09, 2022 01:51pm
@SHAHID SATTAR , the sugar cartel is with Shehbaz including JKT
Reply
Johannes
May 09, 2022 01:51pm
Shortage of sugar could be good for the health of the citizens.
Reply
Ather
May 09, 2022 01:54pm
@SHAHID SATTAR , you seem to be living in another world. Maray Bhai this sugar cartel is the invention of Shariff brothers who will continue to mint money in the disguise of export ban.
Reply
Husain
May 09, 2022 01:54pm
Hoarding will start, they will not bring the sugar out, like they did in IK govt
Reply
Urooj
May 09, 2022 01:57pm
Excellent decision. A sugar producing country was importing sugar and no one saw the problem in that. Ban wheat export also
Reply
Arshad Ghaffar
May 09, 2022 02:00pm
Why doesn't anybody talk about reducing domestic sugar consumption ( per capita) ; so that the economy can export ?
Reply
B Brosnan
May 09, 2022 02:00pm
The man in action - kudos!
Reply
bhaRAT©
May 09, 2022 02:00pm
But it's the flour prices which have hit the roof!
Reply

