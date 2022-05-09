PTI claims Ulema back march plan, judicial probe demand

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday claimed to have received support from religious scholars, belonging to different schools of thought, for its planned long march to Islamabad against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The religious scholars demanded a high-level judicial commission to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of PTI-led coalition government, according to a PTI statement.

Religious scholars including Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Mohammad Ajmal Qadri, Maulana Gul Naseeb, Dr Sabeel Ikram, Nasir Sherazi, Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Dr Ehsan Danish and Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari attended the meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Ali Mohammad Khan and others.

The PTI stated that the religious scholars also demanded open hearing of the foreign conspiracy allegation during the judicial probe.

Ex-PM wants turncoats on reserved seats to be jailed

According to the party statement, the meeting expressed concern over the dismissal of the PTI government through the conspiracy and unanimously approved a resolution.

The resolution stated that Pakistan is an Islamic democratic state based on the word “Laa ilaaha illal Lahoo Mohammadur RasoolUllah” and the masses have the right to exercise these powers through an elected house according to principles of the Quran and Sunnah.

The resolution stated that Mr Khan, as prime minister, worked tirelessly for the protection of Islam and against the shameful acts of blasphemy across the world. It added that the concepts and services of the PTI chairman regarding the protection of the cultural heritage of Islam were admirable and the inclusion of Seerat-ur-Rasul (PBUH) in the curriculum and the establishment of the Rehmat-ul-Alameen Authority were also signs of Mr Khan’s deep devotion to Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Earlier while speaking to a gathering of Punjab lawmakers in Islamabad on Sunday, the PTI chief said lawmakers who were elected on reserved seats and “sold” their loyalties should be “sent straight to jail”.

Providing a reason for his statement, Mr Khan said one who had a constituency could argue that the PTI had become unpopular in his area and therefore he had to abandon ship. Dawn.com quoted him as saying, “That is still understandable [but] how can someone go [to the other side] on a reserved seat? They have clearly sold their conscience. They should be ashamed [...] they should be sent straight to jail.”

He also paid tribute to the efforts of the lawmakers “fighting till the last ball” in the Punjab Assembly. “I went to meet Asia [Amjad]. She seemed better. She is still unable to speak but she is okay otherwise, thank God,” he said.

As Ms Amjad was treated for a blood clot in her brain at a hospital in Lahore, the PTI claimed that the lawmaker was “tortured” by police and PML-N “goons” during the chaos at the Punjab Assembly on April 16 when election for chief minister was held.

The PTI chairman recognised the fact that even though Ms Amjad was unable to speak when he visited her, she was full of passion. “All of you went through a test and your performance was excellent — some were outstanding even,” he said, specifically mentioning the “Pindi team” and the performance of female lawmakers.

On the other hand, he said people would remind the children of those turncoats who had abandoned his party about what they have done. “Our people told me that we can buy their people. We need Rs1 billion and we can buy eight to nine of their people [lawmakers belonging to other parties]. I got such an offer,” he said, adding that several people were also “ready” to provide the money.

“But I made a principled decision.”

MPAs urged to capitalise on momentum

He declared that the turncoats would never be able to win another election. “Their days in politics are over. They didn’t realise, they thought it was like old times. They don’t know that this country has completely changed,” he said.

He asked the lawmakers to capitalise on the current momentum and prepare their vote bank. “None of you should waste this time, it will not come again,” he said, asking the party MPAs to go to the people, assuring them that the masses would meet them with respect.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022