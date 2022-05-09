Siraj seeks judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that a judicial commission, comprising judges of the Supreme Court, should investigate whether the PTI government was dismissed through a foreign conspiracy or not.

Addressing a function here on Sunday he said that the Supreme Court should probe the matter to end the confusion.

He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to dismiss his government while the present government was denying these allegations.

“The judicial commission should resolve this issue once and for all,” said Siraj.

The JI chief said that the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif should conduct electoral reforms to pave way for holding free and fair elections in the country. He added that fresh elections could steer the country out of prevailing political crises.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022