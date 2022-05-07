DAWN.COM Logo

Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Board chief backs Uniform Civil Code in India

Dawn.comPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 12:12pm

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board of Madrassa Education chairperson Iftikhar Ahmad Javed has backed the idea of bringing in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, stating that it is being opposed only by those who want to keep Muslims oppressed, a report published in The Times of India said.

Javed said the UCC should have been brought in right when India gained independence and personal laws should not have been divided into Hindu and Muslim.

Successive governments have steered clear of adopting a UCC for fear of angering voters from India's Hindu majority as well as its Muslim and Christian minorities.

The UCC, which aims to unify and implement personal laws, will apply equally to all citizens, regardless of religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Meanwhile, critics see the code, which has figured in some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election manifestos, as part of the party's efforts to deliver on its agenda and boost anti-Muslim sentiment.

ToI quoted Javed as saying that the UCC is being opposed by those who want to keep Muslims subjugated and not let them join the mainstream. He further asked when criminal proceedings in India are one and the same for all, why shouldn't personal laws be the same.

"All Indians have equal rights as citizens of the country, be it in elections through voting or have a uniform criminal law across the nation. What is the problem in accepting UCC then? We have been late in implementing this. UCC should have been brought in when the country gained independence 75 years ago," the TOI quoted Javed as saying.

"At the time, bifurcations in law such as the Hindu Court, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu law were made. Hindu-Muslim should not have been done at that time," he said, adding that UCC had not been implemented even when the Indian Supreme Court had advocated for it several times. Javed blamed the previous government for inaction.

"There is no problem in UCC. People have been claiming it will affect Indian minorities but there is no draft of the law as yet. No one knows what is going to be in the law unless a draft has been presented. If all of us have equal rights as citizens, UCC will also be uniformly applicable to all," the ToI quoted Javed as saying.

He blamed religious and political leaders for opposing the UCC even though its draft is yet to be finalised. "Some people have the habit of opposing anything the government does. These people are of the mentality that if the oppressed minority is brought into the mainstream, who will satiate their egos then? These people had also opposed the polio drops once," he added.

Vassalstate
May 07, 2022 11:34am
Most men keep 4 wife's that is a stake
Reply Recommend 0
VG
May 07, 2022 11:35am
One of the few sensible voices, should be respected.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
May 07, 2022 11:36am
A True Patriot.....
Reply Recommend 0
Onkar Sharma
May 07, 2022 11:44am
Mr. Javed has the right attitude in backing the Uniform Civil Code. The Muslim Personal Law Board people are the ones opposing the Bill. They have prevented the Muslim community in joining the mainstream and thus blocked the development.
Reply Recommend 0
seemab khan
May 07, 2022 11:49am
So will india have same UCC for eid holidays and diwali holidays? at OIC, india claims to be first biggest muslim country, while it doesnt exhibit same behaviour. WHere is freedom of expression now???
Reply Recommend 0
P.mishra
May 07, 2022 11:57am
@JustSaying, correct
Reply Recommend 0
P.mishra
May 07, 2022 11:57am
A sane voice
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
May 07, 2022 11:59am
Most logical argument.
Reply Recommend 0
Anurag
May 07, 2022 12:01pm
Finally someone came out as a torchbearer for Muslims communities in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Venus
May 07, 2022 12:02pm
Yes ,He is reasonable person because different laws for the every religion makes minorities feel they are inferior to the majority population,infact UCC makes all are equal in front of law.
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinder Singh
May 07, 2022 12:05pm
Our Pakistani friends will no doubt find this a hard pill to swallow. Before you get all 'caring', can you answer why a world renowned economist could not be part of IKs team? Well He is Ahmedi! The hypocrisy is mind blowing at how Pakistan still finds in itself to point at others For discrimination
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
May 07, 2022 12:09pm
According to two nation theory Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations and can not live together, therefore Muslims need a separate country, so Muslims got separate country, so why expecting India to be secular country??? When Pakistan is an Islamic Republic why can't India be a Hindu Republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 07, 2022 12:10pm
A sold out crony being promoted by fascist RSS
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
May 07, 2022 12:17pm
Exactly. If Muslim women are treated at equal citizens then how will the clergy and personal law board get its satisfaction of oppressing them?
Reply Recommend 0

