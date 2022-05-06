DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 06, 2022

MBBS final year student shot dead in Swabi

A CorrespondentPublished May 6, 2022 - Updated May 6, 2022 10:23am

SWABI: Unidentified assailants shot dead a final year MBBS student here on Thursday, police said.

Hailing from Yar Hussain village, the victim Mohammad Talha was a student of medical college in Ukraine and had returned home due to Russian attack on the country. He was son of a farmer.

Talha was on way home after attending a gathering in one of his relatives home when two motorcyclists opened fire on him in front of Government Higher Secondary School No 2. He died on the spot. His body was taken to Yar Hussain Civil Hospital.

Yar Hussain police registered an FIR against unknown assailants and have started investigations.

Meanwhile, police resolved the mystery of a blind murder here on Thursday and arrested one Safdar Khan and his wife of Maneri Bala village.

SHO Altaf Khan said that the two had allegedly killed Zayab Ahmad, a resident of Swabi city, on April 30 and threw his body in Gohati canal. He said that the victim had allegedly visited Safdar’s house and later exchanged controversial remarks with his wife.

The SHO along with his investigative team arrested the suspects during an operation.

Published in Dawn,May 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

06 May, 2022

SBP’s challenge

IN normal circumstances, the government’s decision to not give Dr Reza Baqir another term as central bank governor...
Updated 06 May, 2022

Interference invited

The political farce playing out over the control of Punjab is threatening to turn into a disaster.
06 May, 2022

Iran deal in peril

EFFORTS to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 have seen many ups and downs, but recent indications...
Press Freedom Day
Updated 05 May, 2022

Press Freedom Day

DEMAGOGUERY cloaked in the guise of populism is sweeping many parts of the globe, including our region. The ...
Upping the ante
Updated 03 May, 2022

Upping the ante

The government’s reaction to the Madina incident is wholly unacceptable.
Updated 04 May, 2022

Men on the moon

CONTROVERSY surrounding the sighting of the Eid crescent has become an annual spectacle in Pakistan, in contrast to...