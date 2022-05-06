MBBS final year student shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Unidentified assailants shot dead a final year MBBS student here on Thursday, police said.

Hailing from Yar Hussain village, the victim Mohammad Talha was a student of medical college in Ukraine and had returned home due to Russian attack on the country. He was son of a farmer.

Talha was on way home after attending a gathering in one of his relatives home when two motorcyclists opened fire on him in front of Government Higher Secondary School No 2. He died on the spot. His body was taken to Yar Hussain Civil Hospital.

Yar Hussain police registered an FIR against unknown assailants and have started investigations.

Meanwhile, police resolved the mystery of a blind murder here on Thursday and arrested one Safdar Khan and his wife of Maneri Bala village.

SHO Altaf Khan said that the two had allegedly killed Zayab Ahmad, a resident of Swabi city, on April 30 and threw his body in Gohati canal. He said that the victim had allegedly visited Safdar’s house and later exchanged controversial remarks with his wife.

The SHO along with his investigative team arrested the suspects during an operation.

