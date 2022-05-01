DAWN.COM Logo

Imran calls Farah Khan 'absolutely innocent', probe against her a 'political vendetta'

Dawn.comPublished May 1, 2022 - Updated May 1, 2022 04:41pm
PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday defended Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi as "absolutely innocent", describing the corruption probe against her as a "political vendetta" against him.

His remarks come days after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an inquiry against her for allegedly possessing "illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering, and maintaining various accounts in the name of businesses".

In a statement, NAB had said a "huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in [Farah Khan’s] account during the last three years, which does not commensurate with (sic) her stated account profile,” NAB said in a statement.

"I want to ask NAB: the case that you have opened against Farah Khan — show it to anyone. Does this even merit a case?," he asked in a response to a question during a press conference in Islamabad, where he presented his party's white paper on the ruling coalition's graft cases.

"First they (NAB) say she has wealth beyond known sources of income. This only applies to public office holders. Was she ever an MNA or a public office holder? She has been working in real estate for the past 20 years," he said.

Imran added that the NAB said her assets saw a significant increase in three years. "Just check and see how much real estate has made money [for people] — it is the most in Pakistan's history. Ask the ones in real estate how much money they've made. But it is no crime."

Read more: NAB orders inquiry against Farah Khan on allegations of amassing illegal assets, money laundering

"It is the same case that Jemima faced regarding alleged smuggling of tiles. Her only fault that she was my wife," Imran said, adding that the only reason for that case was because of her connection to him.

"She (Farah) is absolutely innocent. I want her to have the opportunity [to defend herself]. A proper hearing should be conducted."

Corruption record will 'disappear' soon

The PTI chief said he was presenting the white paper so that the nation could know that all of the ruling coalition's corruption cases started in their own tenures, from 2008-2018 — apart from the FIA cases.

He alleged that the new government "have started working on getting rid of the cases". "Their true interest was to get rid of the cases," he said.

The ex-PM said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are on bail in the Panama Papers case. "Hassan and Hussain fled the country during their tenure," he added. "When they were asked to give a reply, they said they are not Pakistani citizens.

"There is no example of this. A three-time prime minister had three properties in London. Their businesses are abroad and their sons say they are not Pakistanis. This is only what has been found in the inquiry, this is the tip of the iceberg."

The former prime minister said there are several money laundering cases involving billions of rupees against the ruling coalition. "So who are these people? They are the ones who have looted us for 30 years."

The PTI chairman alleged they took money on their servants names and sent it abroad. He said: "Now they have transferred the investigator and the IOs (investigating officer) have been removed from the case. The special prosecutor has been told not to come. They have kept the record with themselves [...] this is what happened when Musharraf gave an NRO to Zardari."

Then they have four NAB cases on Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman, he said. In another case, he said a drain was built towards Ramzan Sugar Mills "using the public's money". "This is a straight forward corruption case," he stressed.

He alleged PM Shehbaz Sharif, when the Punjab chief minister, used the premier's plane and went on a number of foreign and domestic trips.

The PTI chief voiced apprehensions that the record of corruption cases against the ruling coalition members would "disappear" soon.

He termed what he said was the government's move to quash graft cases against itself and coalition members as "NRO II", warning that the current rulers would "resume laundering money abroad to further dent the national economy".

"The imported government has been imposed on us and they are going to start the corruption business once again," he alleged.

The ex-premier mentioned the FIA cases against the "two families", and regretted the "justice system of Pakistan could not take those cases to its logical conclusion".

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident case

He called the case against himself and his party leaders for Masjid-e-Nabwi incident as "foolish". He reiterated that those leaders would be treated in the same manner in elsewhere in the world.

"They do not understand the rage of Pakistanis against them."

Imran said the government should be ashamed of accusing him and his associates of planning the incident of Masjid-e-Nabwi. He also condemned the "treatment" meted out to Sheikh Rashid's nephew.

He then said his government had never opened cases against anyone of the opposition in his tenure. "Tell me one instance where that had happened."

The Chief Election Commissioner

In response to a question, Imran reiterated his criticism of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying his party has "no confidence" in him. He alleged that the CEC, at every opportunity, "victimised" the PTI

"We believe he (CEC) influenced the courts... when it was about to make its decision [on early elections]. He said to the courts that it would take six to seven months to conduct elections.

"The courts should have — at that moment — dismissed him and brought a new chief election commissioner. Because according to the Constitution, elections have to be called within 90 days when they are announced."

Imran was referring to the Supreme Court hearing of April 7, in which Raja told the court elections could not be held in 90 days because the ECP had to conduct delimitation, which would take time. Raja told the court that the commission would take a minimum of four months to conduct the delimitation and another 90 days for the general elections.

The CEC had informed the court that he personally wrote 16 letters to the then PTI government from May 2020 to 2021 seeking permission to conduct the delimitation but the government was interested in carrying out a digital census.

End-of-May march

To a question, Imran said his march on Islamabad will be the "biggest ever" in the history of Pakistan. He has on previous occasions expressed his wish for two million supporters to flood Islamabad on his call.

"I want Pakistan to understand that this will be the biggest movement. The people are ready, they will come if we give the call today, but I want it to be the biggest in history."

However, he insisted the march would be "peaceful". "When we march, you will see that women, children and families will come out," he added. "They are saddened by what has happened in the country."

Comments (63)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
May 01, 2022 03:43pm
When did an interested party was made it's own judge?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 01, 2022 03:43pm
This lot in govt will stoop v low and drive people away
Reply Recommend 0
Daoud Shamshadi
May 01, 2022 03:44pm
Her running away proves her guilt if she’s innocent she should fight in the courts if not she’s guilty.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
May 01, 2022 03:48pm
PMLN has a very strong propaganda unit, they are experts at spreading rumors and lies against their opponents and they will play very dirty and stoop to new lows.
Reply Recommend 0
Forgen conspiracy
May 01, 2022 03:48pm
So now currption defination has changed?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 01, 2022 03:48pm
Was Mariam MNA or held public office ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 01, 2022 03:48pm
Whether it was sugar scam, Toshakhana, atta scam or Farah Khan, all on the side of PTI are innocent and don't deserve punishment. All the law is for opposition only. Put this man n his cronies in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Hayat
May 01, 2022 03:49pm
Great !! At least he didn't deny her existence.
Reply Recommend 0
Aggregate
May 01, 2022 03:50pm
Th person who spent 20 years accusing everyone of corruption left and right and spent all his primeministership doing nothing for the country but trying to put his political opponents behind bars -- is now calling corruption probes of people around him 'vendetta'. So Mr. Khan, do you and your party only have the right to be the judge and jury and malign anyone but nobody can touch your team ?
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
May 01, 2022 03:51pm
Just prepare for elections, the entire world will find out who is the peoples choice.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 01, 2022 03:52pm
He has never spoken truth before so how can people believe him this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
May 01, 2022 03:53pm
absolutely innocent
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 01, 2022 03:53pm
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Khan are not corrupt, otherwise, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Marium Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and rest of all family members are corrupt. Similarly, Asif Ali Zadari is also corrupt. This is the message Imran Khan wanted to convey to the masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
May 01, 2022 03:53pm
Lopk who is talking, both IK and his wife are corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
May 01, 2022 03:53pm
Lol. how do you know she is absolutely innocent? Are you an investigator?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 01, 2022 03:53pm
Yes that's why she scooted before the government's fall. IK is the most brazenly corrupt man possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 01, 2022 03:54pm
If there is proof than she should share how she earned it and the case will be over.Why run from NAB.Give the same moneybtrail which you asked nawaz sharif to give.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
May 01, 2022 03:54pm
This guy is so funny....
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
May 01, 2022 03:55pm
She is innocent because she is protecting your interests???
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
May 01, 2022 03:57pm
@Abdullah, Exactly.
Reply Recommend 0
Abujaan
May 01, 2022 03:57pm
HAHHAHA HERE COMES OUT THE PIGEON HELD TIGHTLY
Reply Recommend 0
Ajo
May 01, 2022 03:58pm
The supreme judge has delivered the judgment. Case closed
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
May 01, 2022 04:00pm
Well as you used to say let the court do justice. At least there is no SAPM giving two hours press conference with long list of supposed corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
xid
May 01, 2022 04:01pm
@Daoud Shamshadi, and guess who will win? Yeah considering our judiciary is becoming a mockery of the state by only conducting results for the Sharif family the result for such a case is completely predictable.
Reply Recommend 0
Accent
May 01, 2022 04:02pm
Person who were facing charges for 40 billion rupees, you make him prime minister.Someone who accumulated wealth you’ve managed to publicly shame them without any trial. Purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Umbreen
May 01, 2022 04:03pm
Best she comes back and defends herself, charter a flight :)
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
May 01, 2022 04:03pm
Everyone with PTI and IK is innocent. Its a miracle party !
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
May 01, 2022 04:04pm
Real estate value has certainly shot upbeyond all expectations in Pakistan and world-wide during the last 5-10 years,
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 01, 2022 04:05pm
One, who escapes just after the removal of hiding cover, is always a culprit.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
May 01, 2022 04:07pm
"He reiterated that those leaders would be treated in the same manner in elsewhere in the world". Very right. Do all the name calling, put up any banners against any PML N, or PPP or anyone else in any place anywhere in this world other than any holy religious places.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam khan (Canada)
May 01, 2022 04:09pm
@Daoud Shamshadi, in our Pakistani courts, are you serious? Have you been to pakistani court?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 01, 2022 04:10pm
@Daoud Shamshadi, She is back with her husband who is N League.
Reply Recommend 0
EvenFasterTrack
May 01, 2022 04:11pm
@MONIER, her wealth tripling in this time is impossible. a real estate development takes a number of years to complete so how did she start having massive profits after one year of his govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 01, 2022 04:12pm
Now is the Classic Practical Example to destabilize a smoothly running country, we have no Idea who is the Master Mind and Inside handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 01, 2022 04:13pm
if innocent why Farah Khan fled ?. Ask Farah Bibi to return to Pakistan and face the law and courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
May 01, 2022 04:19pm
@Mark, "scooted", exactly to the point but a very funny word
Reply Recommend 0
Ozzy
May 01, 2022 04:21pm
@Texas Tariq, actually that would be Pti. The their social media teams churns out fake stuff no stop but they don’t don’t do a very good job with it comes to making it look authentic.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 01, 2022 04:23pm
So now there are exemptions? Let her comeback get arrested go to jail seek bail and pace cases! Just like everyone in your term. Let judges treat them the same. Some people spent 3 years in jail before bail? Hey PTI is this what your about defending Gogi who ranaway? What next manaka
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 01, 2022 04:23pm
PTI is now the Farah / Bushra Baachoo party
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 01, 2022 04:25pm
PMIK the nation is with you, they want their freedom from foreign agendas and the cronies within who help implement it.
Reply Recommend 0
ComofortablyNumb
May 01, 2022 04:28pm
Why is he even defending her when she has nothing to do with the party. Let her be and let her answer for her own misdoings. Imran khan this he can fool everyone all the time. He is just a fraudster and an egomaniac who is ready to sacrifice, everything for his own self. Religion, country, morality, relationships, nothing means anything to him if it doesn't favors him.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
May 01, 2022 04:29pm
Dirty games has been started against Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nage
May 01, 2022 04:29pm
Imran is such a simple honest man that he sold government owned cars and instead choice to fly in a helicopter from a home to office everyday!! How Economic ;)
Reply Recommend 0
FastTruth
May 01, 2022 04:32pm
If she wasnt a public office holder then Maryam Nawaz And Captain Safdar were not too, blatant double standards
Reply Recommend 0
ComofortablyNumb
May 01, 2022 04:32pm
In my opinion. Coming out with a new gossip to make people forget his ultimate low blow and egoistic behavior of hooliganism at Masjid e Nabwi. I hope this last act of his haunts him and his party forever. Will be his downfall for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
May 01, 2022 04:32pm
This is purana Pakistan khan shb. Give some dollars to Crime minister or Zardari and it will be OK. Khan live in a different world.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
May 01, 2022 04:34pm
Innocent or 'ABSOLUTELY' GUILTY will be known in time but KHAN has admitted NAB is a vendetta machine
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 01, 2022 04:36pm
Dear IKN you are no longer the PM of this country . Let the court decide if she is guilty or innocent .
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 01, 2022 04:36pm
@Anwar Saleem , Nope but she is born in a ruling family as she said herself
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
May 01, 2022 04:36pm
Only party is honest inPakistan is pti. Who ever joined IK party is holly . Rest are devils according to Ik.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
May 01, 2022 04:36pm
Learn some tactics from crime minister and Zardari both are historically corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 01, 2022 04:39pm
{a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi}. - Former First Lady was not a private citizen. Let the NAB investigate the money trail . What are you afraid of.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
May 01, 2022 04:40pm
And PDM and pti are all innocent too
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
May 01, 2022 04:41pm
@Texas Tariq, all are experts in propaganda
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
May 01, 2022 04:42pm
@Anwar Saleem , Maryam is a daughter of the looter and need not hold office
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 01, 2022 04:43pm
Once a liar, always a liar - IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
May 01, 2022 04:43pm
@Texas Tariq, {PMLN has a very strong propaganda unit, they are experts at spreading rumors and lies against their opponents and they will play very dirty…...} Is that right . how about the propaganda machinery of PTI. If you point a finger at someone , three fingers point back at you . When IKN was going amuck against NS , I commented that the tables could be turned soon. Let’s wait when PML secures its position and NS comes back. IKN will have just one choice , run away from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
May 01, 2022 04:45pm
@Anwar Saleem , her father was PM thrice you innocent voter.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Abbas
May 01, 2022 04:47pm
She is a close friend of a public office holder so that naturally merits suspect. Why did it only have to in your tenure? This is poor defence and outright lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
May 01, 2022 04:49pm
A few days ago PTI leaders denied any knowledge of Farah Khan/Gujjar/Gogi. Why is he defending her if she is not related to him or PTI. Clearly, he is afraid that his mega corruption scandals will be revealed if she is caught.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
May 01, 2022 04:53pm
Blame game in Pakistan will never end and this is the root cause of Pakistan bad image at home and abroad. When will we learn lesson from our past mistakes even though we lost our East Pakistan in 1971 in this blame game
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
May 01, 2022 04:58pm
IK it all remains to be seen. everything will come out in a wash once she has been nabbed by the investigators that you fear and your past is also going to catch with you soon enough
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
May 01, 2022 05:01pm
I am also innocent
Reply Recommend 0

