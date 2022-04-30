Imran seeks Alvi, CJP’s assistance on ‘Lettergate’

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development in the ‘Lettergate’ saga, former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to seek assistance of President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in the fulfillment of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) demand regarding formation of a judicial commission to investigate the diplomatic cable that Mr Khan interprets as a “conspiracy” by the US to topple his government.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman visited the Chinese embassy in the federal capital to offer condolences over a recent suicide attack in Karachi that claimed four lives, including three Chinese teachers.

“Both important state functionaries will be consulted about the cable shared by the former Pakistani ambassador to the US,” said a statement issued by the PTI quoting Mr Khan.

Before Imran Khan’s government was sent packing through a no-trust motion moved by the then opposition, he had repeatedly claimed that the former Pakistani ambassador to the US was told by a senior official of the Biden administration that if the no-confidence resolution succeeded, Pakistan could be forgiven otherwise the country could face dire consequences.

The statement said a “threat” given to the Pakistani envoy in a formal meeting was “shameful and against diplomatic norms”. “In a civilised world there is no place for such arrogant behaviour and undiplomatic attitude.”

The PTI chief said the self-esteem and independence of a nation were above retaining power. “The nation is quite angry over the external interference in internal and political affairs of the country,” he added.

Mr Khan said in view of the outpouring of public reaction over the “interference”, it had become difficult to further delay the announcement of a “historic” march on the federal capital. “People are quite furious while seeing thieves turning into traitors and now people want them to be held accountable for their deeds,” he added.

Later, Mr Khan visited the Chinese Embassy and met Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue. He offered his condolences over the loss of lives of Chinese nationals in the Karachi University blast.

On the occasion, the PTI chief said China was the most trustworthy friend of Pakistan and the unprecedented and deep-rooted relations of Pakistan and China were not easy to digest for their enemies. “The killing of Chinese teachers was a bid to damage the friendship of the two states,” he added.

He further said the whole nation was in a state of grief over the killings of innocent Chinese teachers.

The Chinese diplomat expressed his gratitude to the PTI delegation for visiting the embassy and their condolences. Mr Khan also penned down his remarks in the guestbook.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2022