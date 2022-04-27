Miftah calls for expanding Pakistan-UK ties in meeting with British envoy

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday met British High Commissioner Christian Turner and expressed the desire to "further expand" the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom for the "mutual benefit" of both countries.

In a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, Turner called on Ismail along with Annabel Gerry, head of UK's development team in Pakistan. The secretary finance was also a part of the meeting.

During the meeting with Turner — his first since he assumed office — the finance minister and the British envoy exchanged views on "matters of common interest".

The finance minister shared the new government's broad economic agenda and priorities with the British high commissioner. According to the statement, he assured Turner that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government aimed to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Meanwhile, Turner extended the warm wishes of the UK government to the minister on assuming his post and expressed good wishes for the new government.

He said that both the countries enjoyed excellent economic relations, which will be further strengthened. The British envoy assured Ismail of the full support of the British government and the people of Britain.

In a tweet following their meeting, Turner said the United Kingdom "stands committed to supporting Pakistan and its people".

Earlier this month, Turner had met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed the UK's desire to "work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation".

He had also "felicitated him on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes of the British government" to the prime minister.