British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work 'closely' with Pakistan

British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Wednesday called on newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed the United Kingdom's desire to "work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation", a statement from the PM House said.

Shehbaz was elected the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11 after his predecessor, Imran Khan, was removed from office through a no-confidence vote on April 9.

In his first meeting with the new head of the government today, the British high commissioner "felicitated him on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes of the British government" to the prime minister.

According to the PM's Office, Shehbaz appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health, and other social sectors in Pakistan.

Turner thanked the premier and expressed the "desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation".

On Tuesday, United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, called on the premier to congratulate the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the Gulf country's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had last week congratulated Shehbaz on his election as the PM and vowed to continue its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan's government.

"The United States views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both countries," he had said.