DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2022

British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work 'closely' with Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 01:03pm
British High Commissioner Christian Turner meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM's Office. — Picture via PMO
British High Commissioner Christian Turner meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM's Office. — Picture via PMO

British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Wednesday called on newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed the United Kingdom's desire to "work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation", a statement from the PM House said.

Shehbaz was elected the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on April 11 after his predecessor, Imran Khan, was removed from office through a no-confidence vote on April 9.

In his first meeting with the new head of the government today, the British high commissioner "felicitated him on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes of the British government" to the prime minister.

According to the PM's Office, Shehbaz appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health, and other social sectors in Pakistan.

Turner thanked the premier and expressed the "desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation".

On Tuesday, United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, called on the premier to congratulate the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the Gulf country's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had last week congratulated Shehbaz on his election as the PM and vowed to continue its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan's government.

"The United States views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both countries," he had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moud
Apr 20, 2022 01:07pm
These facilations from the diffferent sides do not help the country to solve its serious economic problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Apr 20, 2022 01:07pm
and yet there is no conspiracy by US and Britain - they have their favorite son on their side
Reply Recommend 0
Fazloo
Apr 20, 2022 01:08pm
Corrupt leaders is what suits the west the most, mir jaffer was the beginning, shahbaaz the continuation
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 20, 2022 01:09pm
Giving guidelines that how to rule.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Apr, 2022

Confession delayed

If he really is interested in making amends, Imran should consider delivering public apology, encourage his supporters to do same.
Updated 20 Apr, 2022

Balochistan protest

THE BNP-M walkout on Tuesday from the National Assembly over the security forces’ alleged firing on Baloch...
20 Apr, 2022

Priyantha lynching case

IN the long list of dark moments this country has seen, the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara by a ...
Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...