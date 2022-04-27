DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2022

PM Shehbaz directs reinstatement of BISP beneficiaries expelled from programme by PTI govt

APPPublished April 27, 2022 - Updated April 27, 2022 05:07pm
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Atta Marri holds a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. — Picture via APP
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Atta Marri holds a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. — Picture via APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday issued directives for the reinstatement of "eligible persons" that were removed from the beneficiary list of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by the PTI-led government.

The premier issued these directives during a meeting with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri.

The previous government had in December 2019 removed 820,165 names from the BISP database, describing the beneficiaries as “undeserving”. It was later also revealed by the PTI government that out of over 800,000 beneficiaries removed from the programme, more than 140,000 were those who either themselves or whose spouses were government employees.

The changes in the BISP database were made in the wake of reservations expressed by some PTI cabinet members that the supporters of opposition parties, especially those backing the PPP, were benefiting from the programme, while those belonging to the PTI were being ignored.

The BISP was launched in July 2008.

During the meeting today, PM Shehbaz welcomed a proposal from Marri to devise a procedure for making an appeal for the re-inclusion of those expelled from the BISP.

He was also briefed by the minister on the proposed procedure of the appeal.

Marri appreciated the prime minister for announcing assistance for the deserving people of Balochistan under the BISP and offering scholarships to students, besides extending financial support to the parents of female students.

Comments (14)
Delta 1
Apr 27, 2022 05:11pm
Imported government Namanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Apr 27, 2022 05:11pm
I think focus has started to resume corruption on all levels
Reply Recommend 0
King
Apr 27, 2022 05:13pm
So here corruption begin...
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Apr 27, 2022 05:18pm
Imported government na manzoor
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Apr 27, 2022 05:18pm
wow so all the corrupt are going to get benefits from this? incredible. Imported government Namanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Apr 27, 2022 05:23pm
Let's break the corruption again!
Reply Recommend 0
Maqsood Chaprasi
Apr 27, 2022 05:24pm
Thank you maalik
Reply Recommend 0
Said
Apr 27, 2022 05:24pm
Should not give support to government employees it’s a right of widows, poors and deserving only. Not for party workers. Please don’t take this right off. Corruption is resuming again.
Reply Recommend 0
Razi
Apr 27, 2022 05:29pm
Why does the public money given in the name of specific name such as benazir fund The money is Pakistani money and should be named as such Such devious division are not good for the country
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Apr 27, 2022 05:30pm
Farzana Raja version 2.0 came back in 2022. Thank you GenBaj.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Ali Naqi Talpur
Apr 27, 2022 05:30pm
@Sher Ali Bukhari, you mean break corruption records, right?
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Apr 27, 2022 05:32pm
good work. PTI was involved in high handed favoritism and cronyism by removing deserving candidates and passing off benefits on to their party workers. BISP is not a political program
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 27, 2022 05:33pm
Prime minister of Pakistan you don’t just reinstate the list, you need to find out firstly if they are eligible and then proceed.
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Apr 27, 2022 05:34pm
We are once again heading towards purana Pakistan at full speed in preparation for future elections
Reply Recommend 0

