Bilawal holds meeting with Nawaz in London, congratulates on successful no-trust vote

Atika RehmanPublished April 21, 2022 - Updated April 21, 2022 09:31pm
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and congratulated him on the successful vote of no-confidence against former premier Imran Khan.

Bilawal also congratulated Nawaz on the victory in the prime minister and Punjab chief minister's elections that saw his brother Shehbaz Sharif and nephew Hamza Shehbaz occupy both the offices.

The two leaders, according to PPP media cell, discussed the overall political situation in the country and expressed their determination to move forward with mutual understanding and consensus in national political affairs.

Prior to the meeting, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said the dialogue would have no specific agenda. He said Bilawal and Nawaz would have a "political discussion" before the former would return to Pakistan to take his oath as a cabinet member.

"There is no kind of deadlock present between the PPP and PML-N," he insisted, adding that both the parties were moving forward for the country's sake by forgetting bitter memories of the past.

However, PPP sources had earlier said that Bilawal was meeting Nawaz to express reservations of his party and other allies about the formation of the federal cabinet.

The PPP is divided on the issue of Bilawal joining the federal cabinet as the country’s new foreign minister in the coalition government under PM Shehbaz.

Background interviews with several party leaders had confirmed the reports in some media circles that the PPP chairman might become the foreign minister, though in-house consultation on the matter was still ongoing.

There are two camps in the PPP. One believes Bilawal should go for the foreign ministry slot, as it would provide him with experience in handling international affairs and ultimately benefit him if he becomes the country’s prime minister in future.

Members of the other camp, however, think the PPP chairman should not become a part of the federal cabinet under Shehbaz, as it would undermine his status of being the head of the second-largest party in the ruling coalition.

