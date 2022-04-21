Swabi women university bans smartphones for students

SWABI: The Women University Swabi (WUS) has banned use of smartphones and tablets by the students on its premises and said that those who failed to follow the orders would face action and fine.

“It is notified for information of all the students that smartphones/touch screen mobiles or tablets will not be allowed on the premises of Women University Swabi with immediate effect,” said a varsity circular, copy of which is available with this correspondent.

The students consider smartphones and tablets essential for their studies to acquire information, but experts are of the opinion that their excessive use could harm studies.

“It has been observed that students extensively use social media applications during the university timings, which affects their education, behaviour and performance,” the circular noted.

It warned that in case of any violation of the instructions the authority would take strict disciplinary action by confiscating mobile phones and imposing a fine of Rs5,000.

All the heads of departments have been asked to convey the instructions to the students. The circular is signed by the provost of the university.

When contacted, the academic staff of the university said that the step was taken in the best interest of the students.

KILLED: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Wednesday, said police.

Mohammad Awais of Jalsai village was killed by unidentified assailants when they opened fire on him. He was seriously injured and taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Similarly, Tamraiz Khan was killed and a passer-by Farman Ali injured in Maneri Payyan village over old enmity on Wednesday.

Khaliquzaman, son of the deceased, has registered an FIR against Bawas Khan and his son Shahzad Khan in Swabi city police station.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2022