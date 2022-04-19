DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2022

Police arrest 88 after mob attack in India

ReutersPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 09:44am

BENGALURU: At least 88 people have been arrested in India in connection with violence against police after a comment insulting Muslims went viral on social media, police said on Monday.

A mob attacked police and vandalised public property on Saturday night in Hubli, 480 km north of Bengaluru, after the derogatory message spread on Whatsapp, police said.

Twelve police officials were injured in the violence even though the person who posted the message had already been arrested. “People still gathered near the police station ... The mob pelted stones at police, tried to enter the police station and damaged police vehicles,” said Labhu Ram, a senior police official probing the incident.

Clashes have broken out between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities during religious processions in several parts of India in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups to take up causes that they say defend the Hindu faith.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi played down the violence and said in an interview published on Sunday that intolerance among religious communities was not worsening. In another incident of communal violence, riots broke out after an accident between two motorcyclists in Vadodara, in the western state of Gujarat, on Sunday night, police said. Crowds of Hindus and Muslims pelted stones at one another. At least three people were injured and 10 vehicles were torched.

Opposition politicians have accused Modi’s party of stoking tensions between majority Hindus and Muslims in states that it rules.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022

Indian Muslims
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...