Communal violence in India prompts police to ban gatherings in affected areas

ReutersPublished April 11, 2022 - Updated April 11, 2022 09:33pm

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a religious festival prompted police in India to impose a curfew in one town and ban gatherings of more than four people in affected parts of Gujarat and two other states on Monday.

A day earlier, at least one person was killed and ten, including nine police, were injured when a Hindu procession was allegedly pelted with stones in a town in the western state of Gujarat.

In the central state of Madhya Pradesh, more than 35 people were injured during similar clashes, while the eastern state of Jharkand also suffered communal violence.

"We have detained seven people after the clashes and tight security arrangements have been put in place to prevent further tension," said M J Chaudhari, a police official based in Khambat town of Gujarat's Anand district, where one incident took place.

Authorities in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, also imposed a curfew in parts of Himmatnagar town.

In 2002, Gujarat was gripped by deadly, large scale communal violence for around a month. Rights groups say about 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time and a rising star in the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The festival on Sunday marked the birth of the Hindu Lord Ram.

Last week, police imposed a curfew in the desert state of Rajasthan after a similar attack on a religious procession.

ByebyeIK
Apr 11, 2022 09:38pm
Gujarat elections are due this year...
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 11, 2022 09:42pm
Thank you Jinnah for creating Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 11, 2022 09:44pm
Internal matter of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Apr 11, 2022 09:50pm
Hate, ignorance and lawlessness, this is India for you. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 11, 2022 10:08pm
Focus on Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Apr 11, 2022 10:10pm
@Tom, why not focus on India? Pakistan has no such issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Apr 11, 2022 10:10pm
India under BJP is going down the drain.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Apr 11, 2022 10:11pm
India will do what is right for India.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 11, 2022 10:25pm
@Tom, Why, we have you to focus on it for us
Reply Recommend 0

