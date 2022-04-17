PPP invites applications for award of party tickets

LAHORE: The PPP has invited applications from candidates for the party tickets for national and provincial assemblies in the country for the forthcoming general election.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also asked the central executive members, party ticket-holders and divisional presidents of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to submit their suggestions regarding the forthcoming local government polls in these provinces.

According to the party, each application must be accompanied with a bank draft of Rs40,000 for a National Assembly party ticket and Rs30,000 for a provincial assembly ticket. Applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 30.

Bhutto-Zardari said the party tickets in LG polls were awarded by provincial party chapters and there was no change in the policy.

“The provincial chapters will continue to award party tickets and a formal communication has also been addressed to the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard,” he said and added for a broader and deeper engagement of party cadres, he would also invite ticket holders of national and provincial assemblies, CEC members and divisional presidents of the province to submit their suggestions in respect of various aspects of polls to the party’s central secretariat in Islamabad.

