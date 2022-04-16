DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2022

Talks with IMF for programme revival from 18th

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 16, 2022 - Updated April 16, 2022 09:56am
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building in Washington. — Reuters/File
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building in Washington. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: As part of fresh contacts with international lenders, Pakistan on Friday approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival and completion of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) along with disbursement of outstanding $3 billion funds to counter fast depleting foreign exchange reserves amid widening fiscal and current account deficits.

Prime Minister’s finance adviser (in-waiting) Miftah Ismail on Friday had an initial engagement with IMF’s Resident Representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz to touch base with the fund on the way forward on the three-year programme that got suspended thrice and remained off-track most of the time. Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh also had a virtual contact with the new IMF mission chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter on Thursday night.

Informed sources said Mr Miftah and Secretary Shaikh are now scheduled to open formal dialogue with IMF mission chief Porter in Washington on Monday (April 18) on how to revive the programme and agree on further steps that could be made part of the upcoming federal budget 2022-23 in June.

Informed sources said Mr Miftah informed Ms Ruiz of the decision of the new government to engage with the fund on measures to take the existing programme forward. These sources said the IMF side — both in Islamabad and Washington — welcomed the initiative and promised to work out measures for financial and economic stability and move towards building buffers.

The fund officials suggested the authorities to prepare their side of the homework including corrective measures that could stop the bleeding that particularly started after the last-month relief-cum-amnesty package with financial implications of more than Rs300bn. These would then be taken up on Monday for discussions. Ms Ruiz could not be reached for comments.

The sources said Mr Miftah also had another meeting with World Bank’s country director in Islamabad Najy Benhassine on Thursday night and discussed its lending pipeline including concessionary financing under the International Development Assistance (IDA) for the next financial year as well.

Mr Miftah had last week blamed the PTI government for creating an unprecedented economic mess, particularly leaving behind domestic and external financial accounts in a precarious position.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2022

IMF Loan
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Apr, 2022

Imran’s choice

IT could turn ugly tonight. With Mr Imran Khan all set to address the public at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah later this...
Updated 16 Apr, 2022

Ogra’s advice

Shehbaz Sharif government does not have the option of letting things remain as they are or keep delaying tough decisions.
16 Apr, 2022

Nefarious nexus

THE Nazim Jokhio murder case now joins the list of countless others where power and influence have more or less...
Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...