Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

US 'agrees' with DG ISPR's statement on no 'foreign conspiracy' to oust Imran

Dawn.comPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 01:10pm
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing. — Reuters/File

US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said the United States agreed with the statement given by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) a day ago wherein he dismissed an impression of a foreign "conspiracy" to oust former prime minister Imran Khan's government.

The senior US official made this statement during a press briefing in response to a question from a journalist.

"Pakistan’s military spokesperson said they had no evidence to suggest that the United States had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of Imran Khan’s government. What are your comments on it?" the journalist had asked.

"We would agree with it," Price said.

Also read: Military refutes Imran’s foreign plot narrative

Military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had on Thursday tried to clear the air about the alleged foreign conspiracy behind Imran's ouster and specifically mentioned that the National Security Committee (NSC) – which includes the army and ISI chiefs – did not use the word “conspiracy” in its statement on the "cablegate" unlike some political pronouncement by the PTI leaders.

Gen Iftikhar said the military’s stance on the cable was formulated after a thorough investigation by an intelligence agency.

The NSC, however, had noted that the message conveyed by a State Department official was tantamount to “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Price dismissed the accusations leveled by Imran, saying "there is no truth whatsoever to the allegations that have been put forward."

"We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights. We do not support, whether it’s in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another," he told the briefing.

The State Department official said the US supported broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law.

He also underlined that the United States looked forward to working with newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government "to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region".

Price said the relationship between the United States and Pakistan had been a vital one for the last 75 years. "You probably saw a statement that we released from the Secretary last night regarding the selection of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he added.

A day ago, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and vowed to continue its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan's government.

Likewise, earlier this week, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby had insisted that the US had a "healthy military-to-military relationship with Pakistani armed forces", hoping that "we have every expectation that will be able to continue to be the case".

Sami
Apr 15, 2022 01:09pm
Neutrals also involved along with army
Reply Recommend 0
Tehseenullah
Apr 15, 2022 01:10pm
This is called "one page".
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Apr 15, 2022 01:11pm
No it wasn't conspiracy it was interference !
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Apr 15, 2022 01:11pm
What a joke, American interference in many countries internal politics is well know and documented.
Reply Recommend 0
ZHA
Apr 15, 2022 01:13pm
Not surprised at all! Would you expect anything else?
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Apr 15, 2022 01:14pm
Yeah but he also said threat letter is real
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 15, 2022 01:15pm
Oh yes, we believe all of you... #امپورٹڑ_گورنمنٹ_نا_منذور
Reply Recommend 0
Shasyendra Yadav
Apr 15, 2022 01:15pm
They have toppled multiple governments which didn't suit them in multiple countries. Laughable that they are claiming innocence.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Apr 15, 2022 01:15pm
The USA is hundred percent correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 15, 2022 01:16pm
Why they won't. Looks like establishment has been on the same page with Americans and their stooges
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Apr 15, 2022 01:16pm
The guy is right, US does not support or favour one party over another" until they do. Qaddafi in Libya, Saddam in Iraq, Asad in Syria are just figments of our imagination
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Apr 15, 2022 01:16pm
Wow, no one is left now.
Reply Recommend 0

