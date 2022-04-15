Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for ICC Women’s Championship matches in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan will kick of their ICC Women’s Championship campaign when they host Sri Lanka in a three-match One-day International series at the Southend Club, Karachi in June.

The series will follow as many T20 International matches between the two sides after they arrive in the metropolis on May 19.

It will be the first international series in Pakistan to be played without bio-secure bubbles and super-strict Covid-19 prevention protocols since 2020.

It will also be the first time Pakistan will play Women’s Championship matches at home as they look to improve on their fifth position in the last edition.

“It is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women’s Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka,” Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof was quoted as saying in a press release.

“This edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage.

“I am sure the team will perform to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket fans, who have extended us great support, will get to see better and consistent results.”

The 26-member national squad will undergo an 11-day camp at Karachi’s National Stadium ahead of the series.

The players, team officials and match officials, along with other participants, will undergo on-arrival tests and will be expected to follow the SOPs to protect themselves from the virus.

Anybody who tests positive will be required to undergo five days of isolation.

After hosting Sri Lanka, the Pakistan women’s team will fly to Ireland for a tri-nation T20I series involving the hosts and Australia before they move to Birmingham, England to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

Schedule:

May 24: First T20I

May 26: Second T20I

May 27: Third T20I

Jun 1: First ODI

Jun 3: Second ODI

Jun 5: Third ODI.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022