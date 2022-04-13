DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

ECP releases schedule for first phase of LG elections in Sindh

Fahad ChaudhryPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 06:34pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the election schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh.

The first phase covers a total of 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions with elections due on June 26 from 8am to 5pm and results on June 30.

The following is the timeline for the entire exercise:

  • April 28: Public notice inviting nomination papers to be issued to returning officers (RO)
  • May 10-13: Filing of nomination papers with ROs by candidates
  • May 14: Publication of names of nominated candidates
  • May 16-18: Scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs
  • May 19-21: Filing of appeals against the decision of ROs
  • May 23-25: Deciding of appeals by the appellate authority
  • May 26: Publication of revised list of candidates
  • May 27: Last date for withdrawal and publication of revised candidate list
  • May 28: Allotment of symbols to contesting candidates
  • June 26: Polling day
  • June 30: Consolidation of results

In further guidelines to ensure the elections are held fairly and honestly and to ensure that corrupt practices are prevented, the ECP barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources to influence polls in favour of a candidate.

It warned that any government official who misused their position to influence the elections would be proceeded against under the law.

The ECP also barred transfers and postings of government officers or granting them leaves in divisions for which the election schedule had been issued without the commission's prior approval.

Cris Dăn
Apr 13, 2022 07:18pm
Wow another sheep trading opportunity. Bravo .
Reply Recommend 0

