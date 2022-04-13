DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

Hundreds demand Imran’s return at rally outside embassy in US

Anwar IqbalPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 09:35am
Sporting PTI colours and carrying placards, demonstrators protest Imran Khan’s ouster outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Tuesday.—Photo by the writer
Sporting PTI colours and carrying placards, demonstrators protest Imran Khan’s ouster outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Tuesday.—Photo by the writer

WASHINGTON: Hund­re­­ds of people protested outside the Pakistan Embassy on Tuesday, chanting slogans against Imran Khan’s ouster and demanding his return, and all of them were not PTI workers.

Many in the crowd — and the speakers — were among those who had been guests at the embassy’s Pakistan Day function on March 23. For them, it was the first event in which they were on the other side of the fence.

“Only Imran, no one else,” said one of the placards displayed at the protest. “No to looters,” read another. “Thie­ves and looters will run away. The honest will return,” proclaimed an Urdu placard.

A PTI worker had one of Imran’s quotes printed on his shirt: “Don’t lose heart. Be strong.” Two teenage girls carried placards, declaring: “Beggars cannot be leaders. Never mess with my country.”

Two other teenage girls, Unzela Khwaja and Zainab Nadeem, came from Elkridge, Maryland, on their own. “I came because my mom got really upset when she heard the news of Imran’s ouster,” said Unzela. “I want to share her grief.”

Zainab said she was “upset with the system in Pakistan” and wanted to “show her anger.”

Homemakers Farzana Khalid and Shaista Ali Khan came from Kingstown and Woodbridge, Virginia with the family. “Enough interference,” Farzana said. “We are not slaves of the Sharif family. Nawaz, Shehbaz, Mar­y­­am, Hamza, Junaid, is it a musical chair?”

“Yes, we want to be free of this stranglehold,” said Shaista. “We cannot remain their obedient servants forever.”

All of these women clai­m­­ed they were not PTI workers and had never participated in activities like this before.

Dr Aftab Hussain, a senior PTI worker, described this as “a defining moment.” He said he believed Imran’s claim that a US official had sent threats to Pakistan. “This is interference in a country’s internal matters.”

The slogans chanted at the rally were more targeted than speeches and comments. The most popular slogans, however, focused on Maulana Fazlur Rehman who, many among the protesters believed, was the instigator of the campaign that brought Imran down.

“Diesel, diesel,” was tur­ned into a chant as the participants kept the beat with their feet.

“We had a man who could restore honesty and free the society of corruption. They forced him out. Shame, shame,” said Johnny Bashir, a local PTI leader.

Khalid Ahmed, a PTI member from Virginia, urged people to “stay united and continue the campaign till Imran Khan returns.”

Rana Saadat, another PTI leader, called for early elections and urged the participants to spread this message among their friends and relatives in Pakistan. “Let’s bring PTI back in power with a two-thirds majority,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SYED ADNAN SHAFQAT
Apr 13, 2022 09:42am
new forced PM Shehbaz Sharif, time will tell. How capable you are to handle the very challenging country like Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Apr 13, 2022 09:43am
One should ask these protestors whether they are ready to leave America and go back to Pakistan ? They hate US yet they want the dollars .
Reply Recommend 0
Rajpal Khalsa
Apr 13, 2022 09:44am
When are these people burning their green cards, US passports and returning to paradise aka Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 13, 2022 09:48am
Power of False Propaganda ---- how easy to FOOL Pakistani expats in the USA & West !!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 13, 2022 09:50am
Why are they still in a country that has conspired to regime change of the great noble kindhearted leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag Din
Apr 13, 2022 09:53am
These brainwashed Cult Members who want their Guru back will feel embarrassed when the truth comes out.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
Chilling tactics
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

The vicious cycle of the state silencing citizens must stop.
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...