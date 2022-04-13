DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

Major, sepoy martyred, two terrorists killed in South Waziristan

Dilawar WazirPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 08:07am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: An army major and a soldier were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between members of security forces and a group of terrorists in the Birmal area of South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday night.

Officials told the media in Wana that two soldiers were wounded in the clash.

In a statement, the military’s media wing ISPR said two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Angoor Adda area.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the insurgents, who had been actively involved in terrorist activities against members of security forces.

The ISPR said that during an intense exchange of fire, 30-year-old Major Shujaat Hussain of Toba Tek Singh and 27-year-old Sepoy Imran Khan of Naseerabad were martyred.

Their bodies and the two injured soldiers were brought to Scout Camp in Wana in a helicopter.

Officials said that security forces launched a search operation in the area after the clash and some suspects had been arrested.

The ISPR said security forces were combing the area for more terrorists.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Apr 13, 2022 08:12am
T T P.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Apr 13, 2022 08:19am
All are heros
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Apr 13, 2022 08:38am
Blame it on india
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Apr 13, 2022 08:50am
@Om, please have something better to do in your life.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
Chilling tactics
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

The vicious cycle of the state silencing citizens must stop.
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...