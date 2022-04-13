Major, sepoy martyred, two terrorists killed in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: An army major and a soldier were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between members of security forces and a group of terrorists in the Birmal area of South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday night.

Officials told the media in Wana that two soldiers were wounded in the clash.

In a statement, the military’s media wing ISPR said two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Angoor Adda area.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the insurgents, who had been actively involved in terrorist activities against members of security forces.

The ISPR said that during an intense exchange of fire, 30-year-old Major Shujaat Hussain of Toba Tek Singh and 27-year-old Sepoy Imran Khan of Naseerabad were martyred.

Their bodies and the two injured soldiers were brought to Scout Camp in Wana in a helicopter.

Officials said that security forces launched a search operation in the area after the clash and some suspects had been arrested.

The ISPR said security forces were combing the area for more terrorists.

