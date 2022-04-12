DAWN.COM Logo

US monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

ReutersPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 11:24am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a joint news conference during the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC, on Monday. — AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record.

“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials,” Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Blinken did not elaborate. Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.

Blinken's remarks came days after US Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the US government to criticise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on human rights.

“What does Modi need to do to India's Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?” Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, said last week.

Modi's critics say his Hindu nationalist ruling party has fostered religious polarisation since coming to power in 2014.

Since Modi came to power, right-wing Hindu groups have launched attacks on minorities claiming they are trying to prevent religious conversions.

Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief.

In 2019, the government passed a citizenship law that critics said undermined India's secular constitution by excluding Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries.

The law was meant to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015.

In the same year, soon after his 2019 re-election win, Modi's government revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate the Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.

To keep a lid on protests, the administration detained many Kashmir political leaders and sent many more paramilitary police and soldiers to the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently banned wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state. Hardline Hindu groups later demanded such restrictions in more Indian states.

Meer
Apr 12, 2022 11:28am
It's only a US drama we are seeing this since years and so far no action by US to stop this.
Hope786
Apr 12, 2022 11:39am
India humiliated again. Poor India, can't get respect. Poor Indian commentators can do nothing but lie and live in denial, Indian mindset is simply disgracful!
Ali Ali
Apr 12, 2022 12:31pm
India shocked
Zainab
Apr 12, 2022 12:37pm
USA is a bully. India should not give in to the threats as they are hollow.
N_Saq
Apr 12, 2022 12:47pm
I guess after IK, it is Modi’s turn now. The pressure is starting to build…
Jaleel
Apr 12, 2022 12:50pm
and the US drama benign.
