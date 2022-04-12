DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2022

Biden pushes Modi to cut Russian oil imports, gets no commitment

Anwar IqbalPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 09:11am
US President Joe Biden, alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (fourth right), takes part in a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House.—AFP
US President Joe Biden, alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (fourth right), takes part in a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House.—AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has conveyed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it’s not in India’s interest to increase oil imports from Russia, the White House said on Monday.

Mr Biden and Mr Modi had their first virtual summit that focused on the war in Ukraine where the invading Russian army is struggling to curb a strong Ukrainian resistance.

Sharing the details of the meeting with the media, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “made it clear … he does not believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy, and other commodities as well”. This was an obvious reference to an India-Russia deal for providing S-400 Russian air defence systems to New Delhi.

The Biden-Modi interaction coincided with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration that seeks to further expand an already close US-India partnership. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is representing India at the 2+2 meeting, also met President Biden at the White House earlier in the day.

At her afternoon news briefing, Ms Psaki characterised the Biden-Modi talks as a “constructive, productive” video conference between the leaders who discussed the conflict in Ukraine and India’s increasing reliance on Russian oil.

The US media, however, reported that President Biden tried to dissuade Mr Modi from continuing to purchase oil from Russia but failed to get a commitment from him.

“What the president did … was to make clear what the impact of course of our sanctions would be. We expect everybody to abide by those,” Ms Psaki said.

“India only imports about 1-2 per cent of its energy from Russia. The president made clear that we would be happy to help them in diversifying this as well.”

Asked if Mr Modi had given any commitment to reduce or eliminate purchases of Russian oil, Ms Psaki said: “I’ll let prime minister Modi and the Indians speak to that.” Ms Psaki, however, clarified that the relationship with India was “vitally important to the United States and to the president”, adding that she did not see the virtual meeting “as an adversarial call”.

Mr Modi on Monday availed the opportunity to underline India’s commitment to protecting human rights in Ukraine. “We have placed importance on the safety of the civilian population in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them,” he said.

The White House also issued a readout of the meeting, saying that Mr Biden spoke with Mr Modi to inaugurate the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. It said President Biden and Mr Modi will meet in person later this spring, in Tokyo, for the Quad summit.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022

Russia Ukraine War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
srini
Apr 12, 2022 09:21am
modi is strong leader..he will do what he wants..great modi
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Apr 12, 2022 09:26am
You should have seen the Indian faces during the conference.It didn’t go well for the Indians .Biden is on fire on Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Apr 12, 2022 09:27am
Master lectured Modi listened. So much of the fake Indian pride. Poor India simply can't get respect!
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Apr 12, 2022 09:29am
And still no phone call to super power Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Editorial: New PM’s challenge

Editorial: New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

IT seems that some forces attempted to exploit the power vacuum during the absence of a government in Islamabad. In...
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...
11 Apr, 2022

Election preparations

WITH the success of the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, the incoming government may not be in a hurry...
Updated 11 Apr, 2022

Cable rigmarole

It is unfortunate that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi compromised the country’s vital interests, instead of protecting them.
11 Apr, 2022

Khashoggi trial

THE gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate had shocked...