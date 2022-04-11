DAWN.COM Logo

Biden will speak to Modi over Russian imports

ReutersPublished April 11, 2022 - Updated April 11, 2022 07:59am
US President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on September 24, 2021. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on September 24, 2021. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Presi­dent Joe Biden will virtually meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

Daleep Singh, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, who visited India recently, said the United States will not set any “red line” for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a “rapid acceleration” in purchases.

Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16m barrels for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters shows.

Biden has previously said that only India among the Quad group of countries was “somewhat shaky” in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The South Asian nation has tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West but unlike other members of the Quad countries — the United States, Japan and Australia — it has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2022

Bik
Apr 11, 2022 08:22am
Sure. This is Modi, not Imran Niazi. It is India, not Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Apr 11, 2022 08:23am
Match the price.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Apr 11, 2022 08:27am
India know what is right for them
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 11, 2022 08:29am
Now Biden will never call IMran.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 11, 2022 08:33am
Biden did not speak to Imran Khan Niazi over anything.
Reply Recommend 0
San
Apr 11, 2022 08:36am
Power of The Great India
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Apr 11, 2022 08:39am
Nothing new, USA always have double standards.
Reply Recommend 0
trickery
Apr 11, 2022 08:42am
to what effect
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 11, 2022 08:57am
He will get zero cooperation from India. Indians put money ahead of all other aspects of life.
Reply Recommend 0

