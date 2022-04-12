DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2022

PTI lawmaker Jamshed Thomson's house attacked in Yakatoot

Bureau ReportPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 10:04am

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers opened fire at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Jamshed Thomson in Yakatoot area here on Monday, the police said.

However, they said the MNA was not at home when the firing took place.

A police official told Dawn that they had registered a case under section 506 of Pakistan Panel Code against the attackers following a complaint lodged by a servant of the lawmaker.

The official said that the MNA was living in Islamabad. He said that police were looking into the CCTV footage of the area and had also conducted a search operation in the locality.

The official said that the police had recovered a bullet casing of 9mm pistol from the site.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Editorial: New PM’s challenge

Editorial: New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

IT seems that some forces attempted to exploit the power vacuum during the absence of a government in Islamabad. In...
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...
11 Apr, 2022

Election preparations

WITH the success of the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, the incoming government may not be in a hurry...
Updated 11 Apr, 2022

Cable rigmarole

It is unfortunate that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi compromised the country’s vital interests, instead of protecting them.
11 Apr, 2022

Khashoggi trial

THE gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate had shocked...