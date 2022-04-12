PTI lawmaker Jamshed Thomson's house attacked in Yakatoot

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers opened fire at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Jamshed Thomson in Yakatoot area here on Monday, the police said.

However, they said the MNA was not at home when the firing took place.

A police official told Dawn that they had registered a case under section 506 of Pakistan Panel Code against the attackers following a complaint lodged by a servant of the lawmaker.

The official said that the MNA was living in Islamabad. He said that police were looking into the CCTV footage of the area and had also conducted a search operation in the locality.

The official said that the police had recovered a bullet casing of 9mm pistol from the site.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022